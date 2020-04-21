Here’s A Good Look At The Rooftop Set For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV is coming up in about two and a half weeks, on Sunday, May 10. Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s been moved from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. WWE hasn’t actually said where the regular matches will originate, but we know that the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are happening at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As WWE has explained, the matches will start on the ground floor, and competitors will have to make it all the way to the roof of the building, where the briefcase will be hanging.
Solo Wrestling on Twitter has photos of the entire rooftop setup in Stamford, including the men’s and women’s briefcases hanging above the ring.
#WWE | Primeras imágenes de cómo ha quedado el stage para los combates #MITB en la azotea de la sede central de la empresa en Connecticut.
El evento: el proximo 10 de mayo pic.twitter.com/kHLC61PXOX
— Solowrestling (#QuedateEnCasa🏡) (@Solo_Wrestling) April 21, 2020
It honestly looks a little treacherous up there. Hopefully it won’t be too windy.
Here’s the latest card for the event as far as we know at this point:
- The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match currently has Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke, plus either Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks and a sixth unnamed competitor.
- The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match so far has Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and either Drew Gulak or King Corbin, plus a sixth competitor.
- Braun Strowman will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt.
- Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Tamina.
- Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.