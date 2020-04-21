Here’s A Good Look At The Rooftop Set For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV is coming up in about two and a half weeks, on Sunday, May 10. Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s been moved from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. WWE hasn’t actually said where the regular matches will originate, but we know that the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are happening at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As WWE has explained, the matches will start on the ground floor, and competitors will have to make it all the way to the roof of the building, where the briefcase will be hanging.

Solo Wrestling on Twitter has photos of the entire rooftop setup in Stamford, including the men’s and women’s briefcases hanging above the ring.