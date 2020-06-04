The free tier of the WWE Network was introduced earlier this week and with it, a staple of the streaming service was lost. The Network has dropped its “first month free” offer.
PWInsider pointed out this change, noting that the service’s billing page now says that “Billing starts on the date you subscribe or reactivate your account subscription.” So while a variety of older WWE-owned programming is now available without a subscription, those who want to subscribe to the Network to see the latest PPV will have to pay $9.99 for it.
The ads for the Network on the website reflect this new billing system, promoting that the WWE Network “includes every live WWE pay-per-view event at no additional cost – a great value each month” and “unlimited access to WWE’s premium content.” It also advertises “exclusive access to in-ring premier shows like NXT, where new Superstars amaze the WWE Universe every week and 205 Live” even though weekly NXT TV can be seen on USA as well as the WWE Network now.
This doesn’t impact the billing of regular WWE Network subscribers, but it ends the era of hearing those “get your first month free” sales pitches on Raw, Smackdown, etc., especially as pay-per-views approach. What’s next? No more $9.99?