The free tier of the WWE Network was introduced earlier this week and with it, a staple of the streaming service was lost. The Network has dropped its “first month free” offer.

PWInsider pointed out this change, noting that the service’s billing page now says that “Billing starts on the date you subscribe or reactivate your account subscription.” So while a variety of older WWE-owned programming is now available without a subscription, those who want to subscribe to the Network to see the latest PPV will have to pay $9.99 for it.