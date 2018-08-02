The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/1/18: Stateline NBC

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa became Your® NXT Champion, with an assist from Johnny Confused Allegiances. Also, Kairi Sane knows it, you know it … she can beat Shayna Baszler. If you didn’t hear her say it, don’t worry, she’s gonna say it again.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 1, 2018.
The Dream snapping his visuals off the screen saved that for me, because I thought it was awesome.
Keith Lee calls his finisher the Spirit Bomb? I’m sold.
[i.makeagif.com]
Why would you catch him and then pick him up a last ride? You already have all the momentum from the popup.
That was the only gif I could find of it. He is doing it to Johnny Silver in that gif, so my only explanation I can provide is that he probably tried to put a little extra mustard on it because it was Johnny Silver.
The second Gargano ran past Black, I was hoping he’d get his head kicked off. Thank you, Aleister
Also “No music in WWE needs to be changed as swiftly as that”
TJP sends his regards
TJP has had the least consistant and most confusing gimmick
Can we talk about the NXT director’s frantic efforts to NEVER SHOW EC3’s back throughout the match because the one time you saw it in the entrance it revealed bacne that Warrior would have blushed at? Truly some fantastic directorial cut scrambling.
in close-up, obviously.
He and Dan Matha can pop each other’s backne.
I know a lot of people are gonna disagree with me, but in my opinion, NXT is the best it has ever been right now. They have so much incredible talent, and the stories they are telling are wonderful. I’m loving how the women’s division is built right now with Shayna Baesler as the centerpiece. Every match on the Takeovers are damn near five star matches. I’m just absolutely loving it. Sure, the Neville/Sami Sayn/Four Hourswomen era is the gold standard, but I think today’s NXT has it beat.
Can they legally keep calling Keith Lee’s finisher the spirit bomb?
State Line is a hairy, dime store Lex Luger and a hairy Viktor if he swallowed a bowling ball.
I also thought he resembled Lex Luger.
Aleister shouldn’t have said anything after kicking Johnny’s head off. We already understood why he kicked him and it’s not like it was a cool or impactful statement
I thought that was The Hobo!, but he looked bigger than I remember from when I saw him in CWFH.
I thoroughly enjoyed the way Baszler was working the hammerlock, both with the actual limb work and her facial expressions. “Does her arm bend this way? Hmm! Does now!”
Baszler is incredibly frightening, and that’s damn good. I’m excited to see her face off with Bayley more than anyone, though. She reminds me of the anti-Bayley, or her evil doppleganger. I’m just picturing Bayley addressing the WWE Universe after a title victory, only to be interrupted by Baszler’s bad-ass entrance theme, and then the slow, Lesnar-esque march around the ring with a smirk. Bayley, of course, with her classic concerned expression belying her true fear of this powerhouse.
Ciampa man, he’s on another level right now. It’s really amazing to see that man speak, and just know that he’s full of shit yet so, so right about everything. It’s bizarre but it works in such a powerful way. Gargano is twisted right now; so perfect.
Also, that big sweaty dude in the front should totally ship with that sweaty woman with the hat. They were both the loudest and the “markiest” of marks. It was incredible that they weren’t standing next to each other.
The chick with the hat was more mad at Ciampa than anyone who has ever been somewhere enjoying what they were doing. She was mad af
Grandma NXT after Ciampa taunts her: “You have a small weiner! ::holds fingers slightly apart::
Grandma NXT is the superfan we need.