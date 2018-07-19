The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/18/18: Evans Can Wait

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We were treated to two Undisputed Era matches that could’ve made up a really good first hour of a TakeOver. Also, Kairi Sane can’t stop dropping bows on ladies and tapping them out with a back bridge.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 18, 2018.
That Evans merch looks sweet. I agree that the Women’s Right should be more like a falcon arrow and less like a curb stomp, but if anybody is going to have a punch as a finisher it should be a jacked former Marine and not Five Feet of Fury.
I liked Shayna’s confidence on the commentary, not caring who she fights cause they’re all “bodies waiting to be submitted” but they went back to the well with that question like six times, asking Shayna if she cared who she fought and her saying, “No, I really don’t” over and again. Percy especially couldn’t get it through his head.
Backstage stuff and vignettes were solid, going from War Raiders telling their story to Dream’s narration worked for me cause of the huge difference between them in style and tone. Can’t wait for EC3 to crush Reeves and his lesser gimmick.