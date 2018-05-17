The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/16/18: Lars Attacks!

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Nikki Cross tried to motivate Dakota Kai from the shadows, EC3 had his NXT television (re-)debut, and the Velveteen Dream and Ricochet got in each other’s faces about who is or isn’t wearing socks.
Really feels to me like the talent pool is starting to fill up again on NXT. I’m sure he’s coming soon, but it would be nice to get the champ in more often (something something church reference some Black Mass).
I also can’t UNSEE that Aunt Rachel/Reeves reference, so thanks, I guess, Stroud.
Thought this was a real improvement on the Dakota storyline. I still wish they didn’t do it at all, but they’re doing it pretty well. It’s a great use of Nikki that gives her more notes to play than just “crazy” but also maintains the right level of crazy.
I’ve only seen his NXT work, but I take issue with the suggestion that KOR has flaws. I can only assume we’re talking about mic work, but why does he ever need to talk when his body language is so amazing. I also don’t see a single hint of the idea Cole’s having any issues that would require “dealing with” his associates, UE seems like a perfectly cohesive team- I really liked how their entrance pose leaves room for Fish and works to remind you that somebody’s missing from the group.
I love Otis, but you can’t name a specific time and place and then go full Janet Jackson in the same breath.
Oh so THAT’S why I get so heart eyed when Lacey appears on screen!
Also, yo, Kairi Sane coming in like a torpedo and wrecking her was also quite great. We’re probably getting that on the Pre/Post Takeover show, but that should be fun. It’s also nice NXT has three really great likable faces (well, I guess four if you count Nikki Cross) in Kairi, Dakota, and Candice all for different reasons, and they all feel important. Isn’t that supposed to be the goal here?