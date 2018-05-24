The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/23/18: A Dream Deferred

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch pinned the NXT Tag Team Champions in a six-man, Kona Reeves continued doing whatever Kona Reeves is trying to do, and the Velveteen Dream decided he had “one and only” issue with Ricochet.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 23, 2018.
I have one minor nitpick from Kairi/Lacey, which I otherwise really liked:
After the match, the camera cuts to Lacey’s daughter, dressed up like her with a big smile because her mom won. I’m not sure doing that after a heel win is the best decision. But it’s minor, and ultimately not a big deal.
I also love Lars because he commits the unpardonable NXT sin of “looking like someone Vince McMahon would like without going through the indies.”
Hoping Dream murks Rico.
How the hell is Otis Dozovic only 26 years old??? My wife said he looks almost twice that age.
It feels to me like there’s been a hard reset on Candice – I’ve been concerned that her character is essentially “wife” where she literally has nothing going on for herself (her one TV match was against the valet of his rival), but taking the “accidental bump from man so the sponsors don’t make too many phone calls” spot isn’t the intergender champion and general tough woman that they knew would be recognized in Full Sail. And when Gargano eventually overcomes (because Ciampa wins in Chicago and the rubber match is in Brooklyn, right?) goes up I kind of doubt Candice won’t follow him, what with the division full of faces and especially with the MYC apparently happening around Summerslam so there’ll be a bunch of new signings after that.
Glad to have Brandon on Team Sullivan.
The only thing I haven’t enjoyed about the Gargampa feud has been Candice’s acting. She’s really, really bad. Watching her try to emote (or forget to and just stand there stonefaced) is painful.
Jean Jacket Drop Me Off At The Mall Dakota Kai
Swoooooooooon
^That, only it doesn’t even need the description