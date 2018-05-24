The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/23/18: A Dream Deferred

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch pinned the NXT Tag Team Champions in a six-man, Kona Reeves continued doing whatever Kona Reeves is trying to do, and the Velveteen Dream decided he had “one and only” issue with Ricochet.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 23, 2018.