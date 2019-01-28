WWE Network

The Big Game® is next Sunday, and WWE’s bringing back a classic for halftime. If you were watching wrestling back in 1999, this should spark some nostalgia.

During the Royal Rumble kickoff show, WWE (via NXT homer Shawn Michaels) announced that Halftime Heat will make its return this year during halftime of the Super Bowl, and will feature six of NXT’s biggest stars in a six-man tag team match.

The bout — Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Adam Cole — is going down thanks to what happened after NXT TakeOver: Phoenix went off the air.

The original Halftime Heat happened way back on January 31, 1999, during the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXIII. The then-WWF turned their Sunday Night Heat show into a football halftime special built around The Rock defending the WWF Championship against Mankind in an anything goes, “empty arena” match. If you’ve never seen it, please take 20 minutes of your day and enjoy some sweet, sweet 1999.