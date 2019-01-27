WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: A lot of things that had nothing to do with TakeOver happened. Also, Wife Character™ is doing everything she can to keep Johnny Gargano from complete insanity at the right hand of his best friend turned blood rival turned cult authority. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well for them.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, originally aired on January 26, 2019.