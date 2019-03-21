The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/20/19: One Match To Rule Them

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.21.19

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black and Ricochet and a team I can’t remember advanced to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with the winner getting a shot at the War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: Not Brooklyn. Also, DIY died for the final time, and then did the same thing in real life. :(

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 20, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP