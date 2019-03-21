The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/20/19: One Match To Rule Them

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black and Ricochet and a team I can’t remember advanced to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with the winner getting a shot at the War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: Not Brooklyn. Also, DIY died for the final time, and then did the same thing in real life. :(

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 20, 2019.