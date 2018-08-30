The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/30/18: Dunne And Only

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 happened, and I ended up writing little mini-essays for all five matches, because they deserved them. Then we took a week off for the regular NXT TakeOver pre-show, where the only analysis is ever, “this was really good, but it’s almost not even canon.”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 15, 2018.
“And Ciampa bless us”
“Ciampa bless us, everyone!”
Surprised you skipped Keith Lee’s match which, while not mind blowing, at least gave us the Spirit Bomb.
Dakota is still sunshine and I will still continue dreamily sighing and swooning every time she shows up.
You hit the nail on the head in regards to Ricochet and Dunne, Brandon…me personally, I can forgive Ricochet for having the acting ability of a bag of groceries because he IS that damn talented in every other aspect of wrestling, where as Dunne in that backstage exclusive is getting the wrestling equivalent of an Oscar by literally just staring daggers thru Rico. I can’t wait for the two of them to tear the house down. Another great write up, sir.
Maybe it’s just prolonged exposure via social media- but I never feel like Ricochet is a bad actors as much as he’s just a kinda bland dude who is being himself on TV. (although the attempts at building the Cole fued mos def was bad acting). Somehow that works for me because it’s such an inverse of his work in the ring.
“NIKKI👏🏾👏🏾NIKKI👏🏾👏🏾“
Amazing. Bianca was like a mom trying to get her kid to pay attention.
That Regal/Cross segment was so great. Regal has this wonderful air of somebody who can’t be that surprised by anything, ’cause he’s seen all the wrestling, but is also exasperated by all the extra being thrown at him.
The timing in the Dakota match was all over the place and bad. My weekly crowd complaint is that like, Alliyah has had one good TV match ever- why are you taking over the room chanting for her? I mean she was pretty endearing on Breaking Ground years ago- but that felt more about some guy needing to be heard than actually rooting for anybody.
WWE had a clip of LARS up on youtube instantly after the show aired, which is like, guys- not everybody can get home in time to see the thing as it airs and the one surprise is what you spoil?
Keith Lee super had a match and stuff. It was good. I like how there’s this weird social contract with his matches, where he gets to pose and make faces and if you hit him you’re a jerk and he hits you harder back. What happens if you just let him make the faces and go about your business? Dude’s personality is HUGE. That powerbomb was sex.
I wish they’d let Gargano spend more time realizing that he sucks and less time with Dream. Dream is super good, but less is probably more.
Ciampa’s promo was REALLY GOOD.
Damn
It was harder to watch Ricochet act than it was to see him get kicked in the throat
Can’t wait to find out it was Monroe Sky who shot Black in the parking lot after he blocked out the sun at Full Sail
But of course, for that ending to work, you would have to ignore all the Sullivan DNA evidence. And that would be downright nutty.
Bummed CrossFit is still in NxT glad she’s not where 10Duder, Bobby Rude, AoP, & her brethren are at.
Nikki Cross is such a gem. It would be interesting to see her dropping hints in bizarre riddles as to what happened throughout the episodes leading to the big reveal of who did it, while Regal gets more and more frustrated. Like, anytime Regal’s having a moment backstage, she magically appears out of the darkness to say something convoluted and mysterious, and Regal just frowns but is aware of the importance of her words.
Ricochet always sounds like his voice is trembling when he’s shooting a promo, like he’s really nervous to be saying anything. I hope he can work through that.
Oh shit what if it was Raul Mendoza who attacked Aleister Black? As revenge for Black taking out his anger at Velveteen on him during their match all the way back in October of 2017? Just kidding, it was probably Johnny Gargano.
Speaking of which, Johnny Failure was legitimately funny. His reaction was to, in that way where someone who doesn’t want to be bested by their rival but has no intellectual capacity for a witty retort at that moment so they resort to just getting impotently indignant and look worse for it. Really good stuff all around!
*too
No mention of Keith Lee’s match again Luke Menzies? I had a joke ready about how Menzies will do a blade job but only once a month.