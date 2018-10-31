WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread Spooktacular 10/31/18

WWE Network

With the 2018 Mae Young Classic over, the WWE Network yet again has a new Wednesday night programming block, and we have a live discussion thread in which you can talk about it on With Spandex! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (4 and 5 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

Don’t miss back-to-back episodes of WWE NXT UK, streaming today at 4 ET and 5 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

On 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese will square off to determine who will challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Plus, The Brian Kendrick faces his former ally and protégé Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

And at Full Sail University:

This Halloween could turn into a scary experience for Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole & Bobby Fish as they get set to battle The War Raiders, the team whose NXT Tag Team Title opportunity Fish ruined two weeks ago, tonight on WWE Network.

Our five-point preview:

1) Looking at every single render for tonight’s NXT UK matches makes me feel like I’m about to be murdered in old time-y London, so that’s festive!



2) If Mustafa Ali doesn’t win a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship it’ll be kind of like 205 Live has no heart, which would be pretty spooky if 205 Live was a person?

3) Nikki Cross, apparently free of murder parking lot attack mystery duties, has a match tonight, and it looks like this could be the first step in her finally entering the NXT Women’s Championship picture.

4) Street Profits have their first match after winning the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships. Could this mean we’ll see Full Sail University haunted by the ghost of Gabe Sapolsky?

5) Matt Riddle makes his in-ring WWE debut! Will he have fans saying “Bro” or “Boo-ro?” (Definitely the first one.)

Matt Riddle makes his in-ring WWE debut! Will he have fans saying "Bro" or "Boo-ro?" (Definitely the first one.)