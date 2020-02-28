The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 2/27/20: Quitting Time

Best of the Worst: Hunting the Hunt Tag team divisions are complicated. You want to have enough teams that the main event scene can rotate as opposed to being the same three or four teams all the time. But then you have to have an undercard, which leads to a bunch of random matches between teams with few stakes and nothing really on the line, especially when no amount of wins leads to a definite title shot. So you get the Grizzled Young Veterans, NXT UK’s inaugural tag champs, opening the show in a match against a warthog guy and an ape guy. This is exactly how things are supposed to work, and the match is fine, but it sort of feels like, this is what the GYV have got to do these days: beat guys like this. Honestly, I’m just being grizzled myself. These are all fun guys, and they’re clearly having fun doings spots like the dual suplex seen above. This is a perfectly cromulent wrestling match. Worst: Endless Struggle This match, on the other hand, is ridiculous. I was sure these guys had fought before. I actually went on Cagematch and looked for it, because I was so convinced I’d already seen it. But no, apparently I’ve just watched Jack Starz lose to every other guy in NXT UK, and I’ve seen Kassius Ohno lose to everybody at the top of the card and beat everybody at the bottom, so my brain stitched this match together before it even happened. And when it did happen, I didn’t really see any surprises. Jack showed some babyface pluck, but Ohno dominated the smaller man like you know he would. I like Kassius Ohno a lot, and I think he works well in the midcard gatekeeper role NXT UK has given him, but I don’t need to see him beat the jobber who everyone beats. There’s no excitement in that, especially when I already remembered it before it happened.

Oral Hex It’s not Isla Dawn’s fault that she can’t talk. I mean yeah part of it is that she has a strong Glasgow accent, which at least ought to be less of a hindrance in the UK brand, but she also has a noticeable lisp and just generally sounds marble mouthed most of the time. And again, that’s not her fault. She’s got a lot of potential in the ring and a great look. The witch gimmick can even work if they define it a little more. But they must know talking isn’t her strong suit, so why do they keep asking her to do it? I feel like you could have set up a match between her and Aoife Valkyrie without Isla giving a little speech about how excited she is to face Aoife Valkyrie. Or give Isla a mouthpiece so she doesn’t have to say as much. If I had the book, I’d have Jinny recruit her, manipulating the socially awkward Isla so she can have a witch on her side Jinny can talk well enough for three or four people, honestly. Worst: Go Home Kendrick You know what makes Kassius Ohno, veteran American heel wrestler, work so well on NXT UK? There’s only one of him. I refuse to care about the Brian Kendrick. I just refuse.