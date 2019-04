WWE

Last week on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Trent Seven lost in a hard-fought match against Joe Coffey, and Kay Lee Ray fought Isla Dawn.

Click here to watch the show on WWE Network. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you want. And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK from April 10, 2019.