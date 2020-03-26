WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Has Been Rescheduled Because Of COVID-19

NXT Takeover scheduled to take place at 3Arena on Sunday, 26 April has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25 October.

The coronavirus pandemic has already moved both WrestleMania and NXT TakeOver: Tampa to an empty Performance Center, and now it has affected the next big WWE live event, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin.

The NXT UK event was scheduled to take place on April 26 in Dublin’s 3Arena, but has been rescheduled along with several other events after the Irish government announced new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. 3Arena summed up in a statement on Twitter that:

Following the Government of Ireland directive to cancel all events of over 100 capacity (indoor) and 500 capacity (outdoor) due to take place between 12th – 29th March and all gatherings from 30th March – 19th April 2020, 3Arena has postponed all affected shows.

Though NXT UK TakeOver was set to take place outside of this time window, the venue announced it has been moved to October 25. Tickets purchased for the original date will be accepted for the new one.

NXT UK taped earlier this month, so they should have a fair amount of episodes in the tank, but their next set of tapings was also impacted today by COVID-19. The brand was set to tape at the Download Festival again, but the June event was canceled earlier today.