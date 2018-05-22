YouTube

The landscape of WWE is changing, and that means one significant addition — more wrestling.

After FOX acquired the rights to air Smackdown, rumors emerged that the Tuesday night show could be adding another hour once it moves back to Friday nights (expected to be in October 2019).

Already oversaturated with three hours of Raw, one hour of NXT, one hour of Main Event and possibly three hours of Smackdown, there’s apparently even more wrestling on the way. According to the Wrestling Observer and PWInsider, WWE is looking to lengthen their already gruelingly long pay-per-views by one hour.