WWE Pay-Per-Views Are Reportedly About To Get Even Longer, Starting With Money In The Bank

#WWE Raw #WWE
05.22.18 58 mins ago 4 Comments

YouTube

The landscape of WWE is changing, and that means one significant addition — more wrestling.

After FOX acquired the rights to air Smackdown, rumors emerged that the Tuesday night show could be adding another hour once it moves back to Friday nights (expected to be in October 2019).

Already oversaturated with three hours of Raw, one hour of NXT, one hour of Main Event and possibly three hours of Smackdown, there’s apparently even more wrestling on the way. According to the Wrestling Observer and PWInsider, WWE is looking to lengthen their already gruelingly long pay-per-views by one hour.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSSmackdownWWEWWE Pay-per-viewsWWE RAW

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 1 day ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP