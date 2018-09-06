The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 3/23/98: The Lightning Thief

#Vintage Best And Worst #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.06.18 2 Comments

WWE Network

boo this man

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The Rock sent Ken Shamrock’s brain into the Upside Down with a steel chair, Owen Hart lost the European Championship by accidentally breaking his own ankle, and Kane tried to prove his dominance over the Undertaker by killing the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. It’s the go-home show before WrestleMania 14!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 23, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE RAWWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP