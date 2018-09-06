The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 3/23/98: The Lightning Thief

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The Rock sent Ken Shamrock’s brain into the Upside Down with a steel chair, Owen Hart lost the European Championship by accidentally breaking his own ankle, and Kane tried to prove his dominance over the Undertaker by killing the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. It’s the go-home show before WrestleMania 14!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 23, 1998.