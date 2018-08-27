The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 3/17/98: Pro Wrestling Gorilla

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The Undertaker haunted Kane and Paw Bear in the same way a local church might “haunt” a hay ride, Luna Vachon gave Sable an extreme makeover, and Stone Cold Steve Austin calmly explained to Vince McMahon how figures of speech work.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 17, 1998.