The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 3/30/98: Furious Syxx

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We covered WrestleMania XIV, and the AUSTIN ERA, hard comma, HAS BEGUN! Mike Tyson turned on D-Generation X, Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie won the Tag Team Championship for like half a second, and Sunny returned with a repackaged post-apocalyptic hockey goalie Legion of Doom. Also, Kane is now moral enemies with Pete Rose for some reason.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 30, 1998.