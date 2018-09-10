Previously on the (vintage) Best and Worst of WrestleMania: Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart put on a performance so good it saved an entire WrestleMania, propelled Austin into the superstardom that would lead to him main-eventing the next WrestleMania, and made another important main-eventer go, “actually, can we get rid of Bret Hart forever, k thx.”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF WrestleMania XIV for March 29, 1998.
Though I’d watch plenty of wrestling before, Austin/Michaels was one of the biggest matches I can recollect. I was only about halfway into appreciation until I saw this on my friend’s dad’s cable box (he worked for one of the cable companies so he got “deals”), and this kept me around, for better or worse.
the fuck?? You talk about the slowness of Taker vs. Kane match but you fail to mention that awesome Electric Chair drop spot? You know how amazing that was seeing how quickly Taker got up on Kane’s shoulders and Kane being able to easily hold him up on his shoulders? Yea, the actual landing end of the move wasn’t anything smooth as a successful deliver of the electric chair drop. But we can easily forgive that for the fact that a 7 foot muscular bad ass like Kane in 1998 is holding up a near 7 foot literal american bad ass on top of his shoulders. So the landing is not going to look that good. But made the best out of it in an incredible display of athleticism by Taker, and one of the earliest moments of seeing just how freakishly strong Kane was.
and the match was better than the main event and the match was exactly what it needed to be in order to not just forget what these two characters are about and built as.
One of my favorite Manias…
Oh man. This is one of my all time sentimental favorites. I had a VHS of it as a kid and used to watch it over and over and put it on to fall asleep. I have so many feelings and opinions about them that I’m going to make a separate post for each one so it doesn’t end up being one giant unreadable rant…
I wasn’t watching WWF at the time because of Montreal (I was and will forever will be a huge mark for Bret) and missed this entire show until one weekend a month or so later my friend showed me Shawn/Austin and Taker/Kane and it almost pulled me back in. Rewatching this show on the Network gives me chills. Great write up as usual, sir.
First of all, this is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated WrestleManias ever. The ring work is obviously not anything to write home about but the stories and psychology are so well done that you have thousands of people going apeshit for a mixed tag match with Marc Mero in it and a European title match with Owen Hart and Triple H. It’s great for the same reason WrestleMania XXXI is great: it’s the ultimate variety show with something for every kind of wrestling fan.
I kinda love everything about The Rock and Shamrock. The Rock’s character work is obviously on another level but Ken Shamrock as crazy dude who blacks out and murders everyone is one of the most underrated characters ever and Shamrock plays it so well. He seems legitimately dangerous (especially as he’s beating Rock to a bloody pulp and torturing him in a blinding rage) and his facial expressions are amazing. They cultivate the crowd reactions so perfectly in this match and that’s a skill that’s not without great merit.
Well that’s because he was legitimately dangerous, it was one of those “myself up to 11” things, and Shamrock played it to a T. It’s a damn crime he never got a full blown WWF Heavyweight Chamionship run.
I actually really like the Owen/HHH match and I have to be impressed by how hot they got the crowd for this midcard-ass feud. You’d think Owen Hart was Bret Hart for the reaction he gets for coming to the ring an immediately dumping and pounding on HHH. Yeah the stipulation was pretty useless and stupid but it was a fun moment when it all went south and the crowd ate it up.
Man that era of Rock was incredible.
I’m glad you like the Austin match too. I’ve heard him say he didn’t really like the match on his podcast but I think it was pretty good.
Can’t say enough about how perfectly executed the Sable story and the mixed tag match were and Brandon said most of it already but god DAMN the psychology is perfect in this match and it shows in the nuclear hot crowd, especially once Sable gets her hands on Luna. Totally agree about that Sable Bomb. Maybe they didn’t know that was gonna be her finisher until she did it and they were like “holy shit that’s a really good powerbomb” or maybe they just *really* wanted that moment where Sable “does Mero’s finisher better than Mero” or whatever but, in retrospect, they really should have pulled the trigger on that powerbomb. It was beautiful and the crowd was ready to pop the roof off the building for her getting the win with it.
Finally, I have to come to the defense of Undertaker/Kane here as it is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated wrestling matches of all time. It’s not a technical masterpiece or anything like that but the psychology and the story of it is brilliant. I also include the story leading up to a match in my opinion of the match itself so by that measure, this is one of the 50 greatest matches of all time as far as I’m concerned. But also the story within the match–not only has Undertaker met his match but perhaps even his superior. They note that Kane is bigger than him from the beginning and Kane spends most of his time just wailing on Taker as Taker covers up and tries not to die. He even pulls him up from an attempted pin because he’s been waiting for this his entire life and he wants to make Taker suffer. Taker only wins by using his only advantages: his experience and his quickness. And I LOVE the ending where Kane becomes (at least according to the announcers) the first person to ever kick out of a tombstone, then kicks out of ANOTHER tombstone, then Taker hits a THIRD tombstone AND in the rarest of moments, doesn’t go for the ceremonial burial pin but instead does a classic lateral press and *hooks the leg* and Kane STILL almost kicks out like a split second after the ref counts three. That’s fucking beautiful.
Didn’t JR debut the STONE COLD! STONE COLD! STONE COLD! bit back at the Royal Rumble when he said, “STONE COLD! STONE COLD! STONE COLD! IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA!”
I remember that specifically since it was in my favorite hype promo video package of all time.
In any event absolutely pivotal Wrestlemania and one of the few that I watched live. The show was absolutely fire from top to bottom watching it. Even the worsts were pretty entertaining. And Sunny 2000 was like all Sunny related content, fantastic.
“THE AUSTIN ERA HAS BEGUN!!” God I love that call. Back in college, when I was rediscovering my love of wrestling (and discovering what this new fangled YouTube had to offer), I’d watch that match stoned out of my head and feel as good as I did when I was 12 years old, celebrating Austin’s victory. Such a classic, ahead-of-its-time moment.
I also loved The Undertaker vs Kane, back then, because of its comic book/biblical “brother vs brother but they’re both evil in different ways” nature. But yeah, looking back on it now, it’s a total slog. However, there was one scary moment when Taker dropped Kane on his head after an awkward tombstone, which may have been the match ender, that I never caught as a kid but definitely noticed as a college-aged adult (again, rediscovering my love of wrestling meant going back to the attitude era and loving the shit out of it until I grew into this strange fandom and, since then, have been able to view it more objectively and with the sort of nuance that pisses off youtube commenters).
Ken Shamrock going berserk and destroying everybody is certainly an under-appreciated moment when we look back on this time period, so it’s great that you’re bringing it to light.
It’s a good think Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff didn’t get to Tyson in the back right before the match or that count mighta been awkward.
