WWE Network

Previously on the (vintage) Best and Worst of WrestleMania: Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart put on a performance so good it saved an entire WrestleMania, propelled Austin into the superstardom that would lead to him main-eventing the next WrestleMania, and made another important main-eventer go, “actually, can we get rid of Bret Hart forever, k thx.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF WrestleMania XIV for March 29, 1998.