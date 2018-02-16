WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: A taped holiday special featured Goldust as a Christmas tree, Sable as both a reindeer and a sexy Mrs. Claus, and D-X in thongs bending over with mistletoe above their buttholes. A fun time for the whole family!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for December 29, 1997, the final Raw of ’97.