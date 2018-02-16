Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: A taped holiday special featured Goldust as a Christmas tree, Sable as both a reindeer and a sexy Mrs. Claus, and D-X in thongs bending over with mistletoe above their buttholes. A fun time for the whole family!
If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.
Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re almost to the 1998 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 14, so support us at least until we get to The Austin Era®.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for December 29, 1997, the final Raw of ’97.
I don’t know what I’m laughing at more: the description of Vince’s vocabulary gaps or Shawn’s face in that screenshot.
Brandon I know this is out of context but just after seeing it in several articles, I gotta ask. What’s your beef with Doug? You’ve kind of jabbed at Doug Funnie for a while now like, why do you dislike Doug so much?
I was at this RAW. Rangers suck. That’s all I really came to say.
I was tryin to figure out what was happening in the chainsaw Charlie gif before reading it thinking well those cuts aren’t symmetrical who did this and then I read it and laughed hard.
I absolutely remember Los Boricuas rapping their own entrance. Soy de Puerto Rico… (well, I’m not, but you know, it’s a line from the song…)
Man now I’m sad about Valentin not being here again. Shit.
Of course I remember this too! As well as the opening bars that the two white guys rapped in the Nation of Domination theme
I actually do remember Los Boricuas singing their own theme music though my Spanish illiterate ass always thought they were singing, “The Los Boricuas” and I couldn’t understand anything else, so Manos Arribas blows my mind a little.
There was a RAW sequence right about this time where Funk and Foley were sitting in an empty ring together, breaking their characters. It might have been this particular show. For years I’ve been curious about how and why that made it on the air.
I think that was on next week’s show, or perhaps two weeks afterwards.
Pretty sure that segment doesn’t occur until around or after WrestleMania.
That was pre-recorded when they had the hardcore match and the NAO threw them off the stage in the dumpster.
I remember being so elated as a kid when Taker ended up helping his own “flesh and blood.” When they did the angle where Kane kneeled for Taker and mimicked his taunt, it made me feel like they were finally going to join forces and destroy all the bad guys. Turns out they did just that, but then they were the bad guys. It’s the simple things like that that really drew me in (if two demons from hell, led by maybe Satan in Bearer could be considered “simple, if you followed the comics narrative of Taker’s family history).
I wasn’t really psyched one way or another about Tyson back then, though.
“No! How will Sting use the restroom now?” got me laughing pretty good and then I saw Shawn Michael’s face and just lost it. Well done, Brandon.
In one of Mick Foley’s books he reveals that it wasn’t wwe who wanted to call Funk, Chainsaw Charlie. It was Funk’s idea.
I remember that from Foley’s book as well. Something about believing he would have to be over the top to keep a spot in the Attitude Era.
Standing ovation for the opening pic and subtitle. 0073735963 thumbs up.
You’re understating how big of a deal the possible Mike Tyson appearance was. No one then knew how big of a fan be was, he was still coming off the controversy of biting Holyfiend’s ear, and it led to that great interaction with Austin that no one believed would have been possible.