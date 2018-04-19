The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 2/2/98: Dumpster Diving

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Triple H dressed up Goldust as himself to mess with Owen Hart, and accidentally lost the European Championship in the process. Also, Don King explained why we have to respect the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and Brian Christopher lost to a kitty cat and made this face.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for February 2, 1998.