The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 3/2/98: Mike Tyson’s Sell-Out!!

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw is War: Goldust dressed up like his dad, the Legion of Doom got into a fussy breakup fight, Ahmed Johnson was written out off-screen, and Terry Funk tried to attack the New Age Outlaws’ rental car with an actual chainsaw.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 2, 1998.