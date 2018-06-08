The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 2/23/98: Stardust Memories

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The World Wrestling Federation’s killing time with taped shows in Texas because there’s still a month before WrestleMania 14. But hey, The Rock’s wearing sunglasses and giving people giant portraits of himself as presents, so things are looking up.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to WrestleMania 14, featuring Cold Stone and his man Tyke Myson.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for February 23, 1998.