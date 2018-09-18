The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/17/18: Corbin Dallas

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We witnessed Hell In A Cell, a bold re-imagining of Hell in the Cell as a bright red milk crate where matches can end in No Contests if the people get hurt enough. [shrug]

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 17, 2018.