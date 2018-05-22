The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/21/18: Sister Act

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel christened themselves the “B-Team,” Roman Reigns speared Jinder Mahal through the world’s most believable hallway wall, and Sami Zayn promised to “expose” Bobby Lashley using the worst comedy imaginable.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 21, 2018.