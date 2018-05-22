The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/21/18: Sister Act

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel christened themselves the “B-Team,” Roman Reigns speared Jinder Mahal through the world’s most believable hallway wall, and Sami Zayn promised to “expose” Bobby Lashley using the worst comedy imaginable.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 21, 2018.
I’m going to have a hot take and say that the Lashley Sisters thing wasn’t terrible. It wasn’t great (and there were some super problematic aspects of it) but compared to “Bayley: This Is Your Life” or “Sonny Boy” or “the Old Day” it wasn’t that bad.
I think the real problem was that the announce team didn’t sell anything. Why was Sami doing it? My take was that he was trying to rattle Lashley and when Lashley didn’t bite Sami snapped.
I kind of agree with that. I also think the other thing that helped was the fact that Bobby went over in the end. Those segments are pretty much tailor made for the face to show up and wreck shop, but why they didn’t do that for Bayley is anyone’s guess.
<__>
To me these segments always betray Vince’s super fragile ego in terms of what things he personally thinks would be embarrassing or insulting to the faces. Like I think Vince would be deeply wounded if you showed up with a Shane look-a-like in drag and want to fight you about it. He thinks he’s humanizing Lashley because we’d all understand his rage in that spot.
These segments die because the crowd is made of mostly normal humans who don’t respond to this bullshit in the same way.
With the Fox deal it’s going to be interesting how much longer a shitty old dude with bad ideas about humans is going to be allowed to flounder on TV. This crap comes from the same place that gave us Roman Reigns, object of perpetual sympathy. You’d think at some point it has to stop.
@Dave M J Yeah, I think I liked it because Lashley came out and basically acted like, “why would this bother me?” Again, as I mentioned below re: my complaints about the commentary: Sami was trying to draw Lashley out so the “sisters” could assist in beating down Lashley (who was too heated to realize what he was getting himself into). Lashley coming out and not flipping out nerfed that so Sami had a fit.
@Dude Harrison you’re thinking like a fan, not an investor. To the average fan (or even the average WWE investor) Vince is the WWE. I actually think HHH will slowly be phased in (I could see HHH taking over Smackdown starting in 2019).
That’s my biggest knock on the WWE these days on the main roster. The announce team is abjectly horrible. It’s all passive aggressive arguments, subtle jabs at each other, and when they’re not doing that the commentary is so generic it might as well be the prerecorded bits they have for the video games.
I’d argue that Alexa has a lot more offense than she gets credit for. It’s overshadowed by her fantastic mic work and how she’s been booked (which comes through in the wrestling, because she’s all about cheap shots, but she’s still the awesome pixie hoss with some great strikes and cool moves.
I watched one of Finn’s early NXT (vs the Axe man, who looked pretty good as well) matches and man, there was a time when the Slingblade was more than doing an arm circle thingy around a guy and them falling over. Seth’s has never been good, but Finn’s used to look vicious and like he actually spiked the guy into the ground.
A thing I wonder about the WWE and their approach to Seth Rollins. How much of those super hot sequences are Seth doing things that only he can do and how much is him doing things that only he’s allowed to do? The more indie and Japanese wrestling I watch the more I’m aware how much WWE slows guys down (not a bad thing, a more deliberate pace helps with in-ring storytelling I don’t think is always there in other wrestling) and a lot of what Seth has going for him is just spamming moves without the pretense of needing rest. Don’t get me wrong, I think the guy is a great wrestler, but it also makes me wish the chains could be taken off the other great wrestlers in the company.
Man, that Lashley segment reaked of McMahon’s belly-deep guffaws. Terrible shit, all around. It would have been so much more compelling and so much more entertaining if Sami had done a “Man on the street” style segment where he goes to Lashley’s hometown and tries to track down his family. Or, you know… just use real women if this abomination was truly unavoidable.
It did do one thing, though. It really showed us how creepy Bobby Lashley is. Not only did he delight himself, but he creepily gazed upon those NPCs, even lifting up one of their skirts, all while trying to play it “cool” like they really were his sisters. I know he was doing that to throw Sami off his game, but being into how they were dressed (and flubbing his lines) really took it into another direction. Let’s also forget that broom to the groin thing…
I think they’re building the B-team to be taken out by the AoP after beating a bunch of schlubs (deluding themselves into being unbeatable), but I don’t see what that would accomplish. All that would do is make the B-team an even greater afterthought, and prove nothing for the AoP. And this is even if they’re even still a thing and not some distant memory that McMahon and creative almost remember until something distracts them long enough to keep forgetting.
Truly this is a time bomb. I smiled about it, then the more I thought about it the funnier it became.
Truly a long con of a joke.
The first RAW I sat down to watch in months, and it’s this turd. I regret not sticking to the ritual and just reading this blog for actual entertainment like I’ve done every other week.
Cami’s 3 Steps Back comment was awesome– I didn’t see it last night or I would have +1’d its brilliance. I can only assume I was blinded by the idiocy that was the actual segment.
Well damn, I was going to get work done today, but between that gif of Axel becoming an adult and the steamed hams clip I’m gonna be busy. Almost as busy as Seth Rollins has been being the workhorse of RAW.