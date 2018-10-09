The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/8/18: Global Forced Wrestling

10.09.18 40 mins ago 6 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We went Down Under for WWE Super Show-Down, where The Undertaker got us down with his super terrible showing. I think all of those words are in the right place. If you missed it, don’t worry; they’re going to do all the Raw matches from the show again on Raw.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to WWE Royal Crown Cola, live from Saudi Arabia’s most sensible venue!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 8, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP