The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/8/18: Global Forced Wrestling

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We went Down Under for WWE Super Show-Down, where The Undertaker got us down with his super terrible showing. I think all of those words are in the right place. If you missed it, don’t worry; they’re going to do all the Raw matches from the show again on Raw.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 8, 2018.