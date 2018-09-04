The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/3/18, For Some Reason

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins had a great match for the Intercontinental Championship, with pre- and post-match segments that tied together a cohesive narrative and got us excited about what was going to happen next. Anyway, here’s this week’s show.

And now, the Best (?) and Worst of WWE Raw for September 3, 2018.