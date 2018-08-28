The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/27/18: We Need To Talk About Kevin

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: In one of the best half-hours-plus Raw’s done in ages, Roman Reigns defeated Finn Bálor in a Universal Championship match and had to rely on a re-reunited The Shield to fight off Braun Strowman. That’s literally all we remember about last week’s show, which is totally fine.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 27, 2018.