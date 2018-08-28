The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/27/18: We Need To Talk About Kevin

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: In one of the best half-hours-plus Raw’s done in ages, Roman Reigns defeated Finn Bálor in a Universal Championship match and had to rely on a re-reunited The Shield to fight off Braun Strowman. That’s literally all we remember about last week’s show, which is totally fine.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 27, 2018.
With all the lack of consistency in character and people just “needing to do a thing” each week, I’m really starting to worry about the WWE writing staff and that vacuum they live in. Somebody should check on them.
Summerslam, even with the preshow, wasn’t seven hours long. It was barely over six hours and still way too long, but I don’t get the fascination with this site and hyperbolizing the length of these events. Mania lasts seven hours, y’all say it lasted eight. Summerslam lasts six hours, y’all say seven. What’s up with that?
Sometimes writers use hyperbole for comedic effect. For example if you had asked me how long I thought this year’s Summer Slam was I would answer “1,000 years.”
How is one extra hour “hyperbole”? Do you know what that word means?
Does Coach have CTE? Legit question after his, “that’s the first time I’ve heard someone slip into a French accent and get booed”
They’re using Raw to build to 3 separate ppvs and I ain’t hype for any of them based off what they’ve done
Also, what’s up with Owens? I’m sure he didn’t “quit”, but is he shoot hurt or something?
I feel like it’s just him taking some time away after all the bullshit with Braun, but there’s like three or four theories around the webz.
Evolution looks like a 3 match show: NXT title, MYC Finals (vague spoilers, it’s probably the MotN) and likely Charlie/Becky. Outside of that barring some cool surprises, yeesh…
I’m 90% sure Owens is showing up next week, especially with Renee’s “how sad never mind” reaction.
You know, I watched the new episodes of The Venture Bros., and Lucha Underground before I watched RAW and maybe it heightened my disdain for lackluster storytelling, cheap twists and bullshit action (save for Owens and Rollins, obviously) by being amazing at storytelling, twists and action but this RAW has to have been one of the worst in a recent string of bad ones. Yes, last week’s was great and the week before that okay, but this is just… not good.
And no AoP but we get the Ascension?? Just throw those two teams into a feud to see who are the most meaningless, listless tag teams on the main roster that were once dominant in NXT. Then combine them to form a new faction where they’re underutilized, humiliated and ignored. We’ll call them, “Los Ignorables.”
I’ve hit the point where the 90% I don’t care about is “all of the wrestling that doesn’t involve Tommaso Ciampa and maybe Ricochet”, and the 10% is those two guys, plus Brandon writing about the other 90%.
just want to say elias is my spirit animal. fuck john tavares.
signed,
a diehard islanders fan (yes, we exist!)
you’re not alone my friend
When Jinder showed up next to Ambrose for that backstage segment, I actually said “Oh No…” out loud. Like, with the ellipses and everything.
The amount of cognitive dissonance in trying to claim that the Bellas are part of the Women’s Revolution blows my mind. It’s like throwing a 4th of July party and hanging Union Jacks everywhere.
I though the WWE understood what they had in the Bellas when they had them in the final 3 of the women’s rumble as the Cena/Reigns people that we feared would win but ultimately didnt. But I guess they chose their husbands well and get to be heroes
^THIS
Especially as the original Divas Revolution was explicitly set up to counterbalance the Bellas’ dominance.
It’s strange how quickly WWE slammed the brakes on Lashley. He wins clean against Roman on a PPV, and now is doing nothing.
And they have clearly realized that Jinder is a loser. I can’t think of anyone who had a lengthy title reign, got a complete redesign, and dropped off the card like him.
And yet, they just keep pushing Roman without changing anything.
Yes, Coach is horrible on commentary, but I gotta give the guy some props. Cole and Graves would never in a million years admit that we’ve seen the same 2 dudes fight 20 times in a months time (Fin vs Corbin), but Coach is so clueless that he mentions it several times. It’s beautiful.