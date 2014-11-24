WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/24/14

Tonight, on a With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread we must GET DONE:
With the passing of one pay-per-view, the future of WWE has been completely transformed, as The Authority has been ousted from power by Team Cena and Sting has now stepped in a WWE ring! Now, in the wake of one of the greatest Survivor Series main events ever, a new day begins. What will the future hold? Will special guest Larry the Cable Guy have anything to say about it? WWE.com looks to put the future in focus. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. If you haven’t read the Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2014 yet, make sure you do that so you’ll know what’s going on. Here’s the quick version: James Hetfield came back from the dead and attacked Triple H, and now John Cena’s the boss. Or something.
2. GIT R READY for Raw special guest LARRY THE CABLE GUY, who is at least a cognizant human being and not a drugged house cat. He should book Greg Valentine and Roddy Piper in a Blue Collar Match, where they stand across the ring from each other and affably riff on hillbilly stereotypes.
3. ALSO STING IS HERE. If he’s the real thing (and not Jeff Farmer in a clever disguise) I want him to prove it. I want him to declare there’s only one man in WWE he can trust: The Big Show. I want him to become GM and spend 3 hours trying to convince John Cena that the Authority has probably changed and deserves their power back. I want Triple H to emerge from a man-sized birthday present and attack him. BRING OUT SAD CURRENT LEX LUGER, LET’S DO THIS RIGHT.
4. The Authority is out of power! That means the world will lie in anarchy, with no one to make the rules or organize the matches. Raw will feature WWE’s top superstars driving makeshift cars through an endless desert wasteland, looking for someone to tell them to settle their differences IN OUR MAIN EVENT HERE TONIGHT. Or, you know, someone else evil will take the job and the cycle will repeat.
5. Tonight marks the final night of Brie Bella’s indentured servitude to her sister, and her Machiavellian plan to get the Divas Championship on Nikki and then beat her ass for it will come to fruition. Either that, or she’ll sprout horns and cackle for ten minutes.
As always, 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to them with a +1. We’ll be here all night, so have fun and enjoy the show.
Watch out El Torito Hornswoggle is guest hosting Raw Next Week
That was a solid episode. It’s nice to see the Big Show reads the B&W.
Upside-Down Sheamus [Patent Pending]
I’m pretty sure tonight would have been the worst night to bring a “If (said activity), we riot” sign.
Santino Marella and Stone Cold still have a movie beef (and ice cream)
Maybe the new GM angle will lead to a Michael Cole vs JBL match in which Bradshaw clotheslines Cole into cyberspace.
You guys, I just changed the channel to the news. Apparently a LOT of people in Missouri are upset about the Anonymous Raw GM being back…
“If Cena wins, we riot.”
*Cena and Ziggler win*.
“Here’s a live look at Ferguson, Missouri…the city in the United States that hates John Cena the most.”
That damn email notification noise makes me miss the Authority even more.
The Anon GM was playing with his ding-dong at the end of the show.
Lawler: The Anonymous GM is back? That can’t be right. Let me take a look at that.
Cole: Jerry, I don’t think you should…
Lawler: What the hell, Michael? This thing isn’t even powered on!
(Cole gives the the King a smile that chills the bones. The legend of Rudo Cole continues…)
Maybe The GM computer became sentient soon after Hornswoggle stopped using it and The Authority was the only thing keeping it at bay.
Whelp with the matches that happened, this seems more like Burnsy’s territory for B&W then Brandon’s.
Wow Steph, have you been watching the news coming out of Ferguson? I’m not sure now’s the time to drop a ‘you people’.
@chudleycannons Just so we’re clear — WWE should be responsible for teaching America’s Youth not to trust The Man? I think they’ve done a pretty good job of that with the Authority angle..
Seriously though..no, his argument isn’t wrong, and he shouldn’t feel bad for taking that position. “You people” is a wrestling trope that’s been used for the past 100 years and it’ll be used for the next 200 years. I understand *most* Americans are fired up, one way or the other, about the news out of Ferguson tonight, but WWE is a cable entertainment show. AMC wouldn’t be cutting into Breaking Bad or The Walking Dead if this indictment unsealed tonight, so why should WWE? Direct your ire elsewhere.
@PNJ No. Your argument is wrong and you should feel bad. It’s a) failing at entertainment and b) shouldn’t be so fucking tone-deaf that their show aimed at babies looks super racist. If kids are their main audience, best not to have them killed off (or y’know, make their parents question if they should keep spending money on the Network). The Ferguson news has spread worldwide; hell, my feed is showing people in Pakistan discussing this. And frankly, kids need to know that they can’t trust the Big Boss Man.
The WWE audience is worldwide, and includes a lot of kids, who aren’t up on such current events. Let the show just be entertainment.
Haven’t watched Gotham yet, but I’ll assume based on how Raw ended that Mario Pepper isn’t really dead and he’s a suspect again in the Wayne murders.
@TheCensoredMSol Exactly. RLT has been fantastic the whole way through. My personal favorite is Donal Logue as Bullock, but that’s just because I’m a huge Donal Logue fan.
“WHAT’S ALTRUISM?!”
I like the mix of police procedural and Gotham origin stories. What’s really gotten me is the casting. So many great character actors. The mayor, Ben McKenzie as Gordon has been great, obviously Bullock, Nygma (another one that many people claim they hate, but I think they secretly love) hell, Michael Kostroff from the Wire was the first responding officer to the Wayne murder! I kept chuckling saying “What the hell is Maurice Levy doing in Gotham?!”
Yeah, plus it’s not just the same old Batman stories that wouldn’t have the same dramatic weight of the Nolan movies nor be as well done in serial form as TAS. It’s something different. I’ve heard a LOT of people say they don’t like the Fish Mooney character, but I certainly don’t mind her. And of course, Robin Taylor is hands down the star of the show. Steals every scene he’s in, and when he’s not on screen, I find myself asking, “Where’s Poochie…der, I mean, Penguin?”
@TheCensoredMSol That’s funny. I consider myself the same, but from the Batman fans I’ve talked to A LOT of them don’t like it, which blows my mind. I think the show has been fantastic so far. I think the cast is fantastic, and I’m in love with the new additions to the story like Fish Mooney.
Can’t wait. My favorite new show this season by a mile, though I’m sure my being a huge Batman mark has nothing to do with that whatsoever…
Can’t wait. Really is my favorite new show, and I’m sure my being a Batman mark has nothing to do with that whatsoever…
I was kinda disappointed in tonight’s episode, especially for a mid-season finale.
No. You might want to watch it. I missed the first half, but I saw the second half. That’s all I’ll say.
On Cyber Monday, each match is decided by fans via social media and played by two wrestlers on an Xbox One on the big screen.
So is the Anonymous GM literally Anonymous and they’re sending e-mails to the Michael Cole complaining about ethics in wrestling journalism?
They’re going to retcon the whole Hornswoggle thing, aren’t they? I mean, it’s cool; it’s kind of neat to be a fan of something that gets you to describe it like, “And then X happened, but it was because Y was causing it. However, it turns out Y wasn’t it, after all, and that X was actually C. But C, as it turns out, was a false lead! See, it was D all along. Now, A? A’s the beginning of a whole other problem. Which also turns out to be X.”
Hell, it’d be a nice +1 if the E showed some continuity and someone next week looks for Hornswoggle.
It’s kinda strange that he didn’t show up at SVS with Slater Gator though.
The Anonymous GM was actually making matches all night! Cole, check your spam folder.
Pandering like a madman Daniel Bryan makes me want to throw up. It’s so sad.
I don’t agree – cheap pop, but it’s a one-night-only thing and there was some fun out of it.
If it keeps up, then yeah, not a fan, but it’s _different_ at least.
Script: RAW fades to black after a smug Michael Cole reads an e-mail.
Um, Ok.
Was that the Anonymous GM’s e-mail or were Wayne and Garth going back in time?
[cdn4.gurl.com]
Well time to watch the news….
Oh well. Back to anarchy.
Next Week, El Torito gets put into an Everyone On The Roster vs him Tornado Handicap Match due to the Anonymous RAW GM.
+Bloodfeud
The dark days are here again. Save us, CM… er… Daniel… um… oh shit.
Next week’s Raw should start with someone finding Hornswoggle, only for the Anon GM to remain and it be obviously someone else
Lol WWE… Why try amirite?
(Rinnngggg) Hey guys, 2011 just called. It says… we gotta keep the laptop. Damn.
Yea no corporate sponsored tablets?
I bet it’s a Pentium 4
Monday Night Raw in 2014 just ended with Hornswoggle’s computer getting spammed with porn.
quite possibly the worst way to end the show the night after Sting FINALLY steps in a wwe ring
Michael Cole wondered too far into the Safari Zone and a wild podium appeared
At least change your alert tone to Erick Rowan’s music.
Raw has the continuity of a season of Billy and Mandy.
Whoa, sounds like someone clicked that ad for Extenz male enhancement. Better update that Norton…
Anonymous must have gotten their cyber attacks mixed up tonight. They’re supposed to be directed at the FPD, not GDYC.
So uhhh Sting? No? Alright then.
DUUUUUUUUMMMMMMBBBBBBBBBB
AND THAT’S HOW IT ENDS??????
Uh oh, the Anonymous Raw GM’s email is getting spammed with porn.
Anonymous GMaggle.
HE’S TWERKING…..I think.
Solomon Crowe?
I had a theory that Crowe would hack the Network. It writes itself!
That was my first thought too, I wish. But didn’t they change his hacker character recently?
The lack of sound from the crowd says it all.
Oh Christ what did I come back to….
Hornswoggle just got his iPad back from the Genius Bar.
Great, Hornswaggle fell asleep on the keyboard.
I’d lose my shit if Edge came out of nowhere to finish what he started a few years ago.
Now it all makes sense, GM stands for Gator Midget. Damn you, Hornswoggle.
But we know it’s Hornswoggle under the ring…
How was that sitting next to you the entire match, and you didn’t notice?
AND
I
QUOTE
Only if I get heel Cole and The Cole Mine again