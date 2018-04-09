WWE Raw After WrestleMania 34 Open Discussion Thread

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw post-WrestleMania open discussion thread:

At WrestleMania 34, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar obliterated Roman Reigns, Nia Jax finally silenced Alexa Bliss, and a kid named Nicholas became Raw Tag Team Champions with Braun Strowman. As the #RawAfterMania approaches, what lies ahead for the Team Red Superstars?

Our five-point preview:

1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 34 before watching tonight’s show. We’ve got a few new champions, including this actual child.

2. It’s the post-WrestleMania Raw, which means we’re in for uncontrollable fan reactions, a bunch of raucous booing and cheering and chanting, and probably some beach balls. Leave your beach balls at home, folks!

3. +1 to WWE forever if The Revival faces Nicholas tonight. Negative infinity points if he squashes them.

4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are officially “fired” from Smackdown, so maybe we’ll see them show up on Raw? I know they suggested they were fired from all of WWE and not just Smackdown, but Shane wrestled the Undertaker for control of Raw, lost and got control of Raw the next night anyway, so, you know.

5. Don’t be super surprised if the night ends with Universal Champion Bobby Lashley or whatever.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the shoooo- ♫ oh oh oh ohhhh ohhh, oooh oh oh oh oh ohhhh ohhhh ♫

