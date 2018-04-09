Previously on the Best and Worst of WrestleMania: The Hardy Boyz returned with temporarily functioning brains, Rob Gronkowski helped Mojo Rawley win a battle royal, and Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Championship by doing a slide show in the ring instead of wrestling. Oh, and John Cena proposed to his girlfriend. And Roman Reigns foreclosed on The Undertaker’s Yard.
If you haven’t watched WrestleMania yet, go do that now. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Feel free to peruse the WrestleMania 34 tag page if we missed anything.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 34 for April 8, 2018.
this article lies. i was hella bored with more than half the show.
“don’t give a WrestleMania match to an actual child” Well in the child’s defense, everyone wants to wrestle the Undertaker at Mania.
Michael Cole: “That’s a lot of German suplexes, 6 I think now.”
Guy in the front row, with signs: “10”
The guy was counting all suplexes, Cole was only talking about Germans, so on this he was correct.
*stands up and enthusiastically applauds SHough610‘s comment* That should be in the eventual WithSpandex Best Comments Hall of Fame.
MANIA CHALLENGE RESULTS:
Thanks for playing! Rough night for everyone involved. No one picked Naomi, Charlotte, Nicholas (how could you), Aiden English or 1 table broken overall, and only two people picked Styles, Bryan/Shane & Matt Hardy, while only 4 people accurately had 5 titles changing hands.
Out of a possible 65 points available, the winner only managed 24. But that was enough to beat out all other smarks.
And that person & The New WrestleMania champion is:
Nushney – 24 pts
Congratulations!
Everyone else your scores are below & better luck next year. Hopefully you’ll all be better at reading the thoughts of an out of touch octogenarian by then.
dl316bh – 21 pts
Aces – 19 pts
pdragon619 – 18 pts
poop – 18 pts
Mysik Al – 18 pts
FeltLuke – 17 pts
Hailing From Parts Unknown – 17 pts
Amzingred – 16 pts
PittMan – 15 pts
Harry Longabaugh – 15 pts
Southern – 15 pts
Clay Quartermain – 15 pts
cyniclone – 15 pts
Shawn Baublitz – 14 pts
Johnny Slider – 14 pts
Endy Mion – 14 pts
Burnsy Fan – 13 pts
The Real Birdman – 12 pts
The Suave Idiot – 12 pts
Aerial Jesus – 12 pts
Luni_Tunz – 12 pts
Iggins – 12 pts
KevCon – 10 pts
Shough610 – 8 pts
Dave MJ – 6 pts
Mr. Bliss – 5 pts
BurnsyFan66… I saw you calling me out on the threads. Calling me out on Tout and MySpace. Coming at me with a sense of urgency and without any shame like John Cena calling out the Deadman. Congratulations, punk! No need to answer the challenge… I knew if I gave you a quarter you’d play yourself! You can stay fired from With Spandex like your boy KO and cooler older brother Sami Zayn! #snekklives
Thanks for doing these, Birdman.
These always add a level of interest so that I actually end up having at least some investment in even the lame matches.
First off, I offered $25 to anyone that could out predict me on this show and $5 to everyone who replied to comment if anyone had better predictions than me. I went back to look and I got 7 matches correct and the most anyone did is tie me with 7 correct. So I do not owe anyone money.
This was a crazy unpredictable show for some of this.. honestly completely shocked that Lesnar won. Haven’t been that shocked by a match result since the Undertakers streak ended. I’ll also admit I was so sure they were going to do Asuka vs Rousey next year with streak in tact but they didn’t so that must’ve changed. I failed as being the confident knowledgable poop man and I’m sorry. But I will say this and this I am quite sure of – Roman was supposed to win but several hours before Mania the outcome was changed because Lesnar’s contract expired that day and he was going to go to UFC. Vince and Lesnar negocitated and Lesnar stayed with WWE but a stipulation was that he got to win the match and keep the title, changing the outcome just hours before the match.
Besides that, it was a good show but both main events were disappointing. Nakamura geek turn was good but match was very disappointing. Lesnar vs Reigns sucked. The blood was insane. Reigns kicking out of 5 F5s was the dumbest thing ever and I can’t believe they had Joe and especially Strowman lose to one F5 to have Reigns kick out of 5.
only thing better than Daniel Bryan coming back would be Tyson kidd making a return.
Also, one main take away from this was this show is too fucking long. It should be 4 hours with a 1 hour pre show. Not every single wrestler needs to be on the show. The two main events had pretty dead crowds because they were so tired when those matches should be the ones that have the loudest reaction. It’s a shame. I watched the show with several people that don’t normally watch wrestling and they wanted to keep watching but either left or fell asleep by the time Aj and Shinsuke has started.
Yeah, seriously. Not every title needs to be defended, either. There are too damn many of them now. Just throw everyone who doesn’t have a match – champions included – in the ‘Dre and be done with it. I get why the Usos might be upset they’ve never been on the main card before this, but this didn’t do them much better either and this all had the effect of the crowd being dead tired by the end.
IWC in March/April: WHY IS WRESTLEMANIA SEVEN FUCKING HOURS
IWC in January: DOUBLE FISTING COFFEE AND RED BULL AND STAYING UP TIL 8AM FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
actually thought the main was kinda cool, but understandably people refused to invest in it due to the last 12 months (12 years) of booking being WWE as fuck. And yeah, crowd fell off a cliff half way through. Who saw that coming.
In a vacuum it was fine. With context it was terrible.
My biggest problem is that it establishes a level of monster that means the Universal Title scene can only be one of three people and we’ve seen all three fight each other too much already (and one of them clearly doesn’t give a shit). It was just too much, and while Roman winning felt inevitable and boring, Brock winning was ever worse because Brock made it so clear that he’s just doing that match now, and that match is boring now.
Great write up, Brandon.
The whole Elias fake-out when the lights went out the first time was as perfect an example of trolling your audience the right way since Reigns entering at #30.
NICHOLAS WORLD ORDER 4 LYFE!!!1
I thought that AJ/Nak was a very good match that did its job perfectly.
Especially with the Asuka/Charlotte match. You have two hyped up newcomers that everyone is expecting to win, but while Asuka and Charlotte are ACTUALLY babyfaces and she gave respect after the match…Nakamura is a tricky asshole. He thought he was in AJ’s head and it was going to be an easy win and it wasn’t. Both of them got caught. But Nakamura is actually a Bad Person so he didn’t take his loss kindly.
I was sitting at a solid 3.5 stars but I think the turn knocks it up to 4.
And as fun as that Rousey match was, it was still a hot mess in the middle section.
My new concern with Brock as champion now becomes whether or not fussy, petty-ass Vince McMahon leaves the belt on him long enough to break CM Punk’s record, and make Brock the new “longest reigning world champion in the modern era.” The 435th day of his reign would be June 11, the go-home show for Money in the Bank on June 17.
Be honest with yourselves, at this point (especially if Brock has to serve a UFC suspension anyway), this is totally something you could see Vince doing.
And yes, I’m aware that’s technically the Universal title not the WWE title, but we all know that WWE is petty enough to not let a semantic quibble get in the way either.
Punk’s been gone and not an actual factor for long enough that I genuinely don’t think that’s their thought process here. I mean, we’re people who are very invested in the product and when’s the last time we’ve thought of it? If that ends up happening, I think it just comes down to how it worked out, since they pulled out on Roman winning. Either way, whatever his extension looks like, I imagine Brock is dropping the belt by summer. Maybe at Summerslam, even. This was a stay of execution.
Can we talk about how Cole clearly had no idea who any of the women in the Battle Royal were? I’m pretty sure he referred to Sonia Deville as Kairi Sane and then Dakota Kai, never actually getting it right. There were others, but that one stood out to me.
Sonia was basically unintentionally cosplaying as Dakota. I can understand that specific bit of confusion.
Calling a BR has to suuuuuuck.
I can’t stand Cole, but he was far less annoying at Mania than say, Mauro- who kept missing huge plot points the night before.
I totally agree that Charlotte-Asuka was Match of the Night and I thought for sure that Charlotte was going to break her neck on that top rope Spanish Fly.
AJ vs. Nakamura despite being a fine smackdown main event match should actually be ashamed of themselves or just downright disappointed in themselves. This match was something we would expect from guys that are younger, or are at that moment where the two are about to be taken serious consideration in making them become main event players. The problem is, these guys are not those guys. They are already at their absolute peak of their skills, and considering the veterans they are, they should have known better to not deliver the way they delivered. Especially for it being Nakamura’s first WM appearance.
They were given a set amount of time for their match, and they were given the end result of what they wanted and the aftermath planned out. What AJ and Nakamura decided to do (not do) in between for them to do what makes them who they are is just something that they should look at and tell themselves, “we have got to redeem ourselves at our next WM opportunity”
No doubt in my mind, these two got the same reaction that Kevin Owens got from Vince McMahon after his WM match against Jericho.
I hated the Shane match so much.
If you book that like a conventional tag match, where Bryan is waiting for the tag and Shane is taking a beat down, you build all kinds of dramatic tension, and don’t have an overpowered executive with shit punches taking out two of the best guys in the company.
Playing a Bryan injury angle felt cheap and was in no way belieable, so all the tension went out the match and you just sat around waiting for Bryan to come back in. Then a finish that involves Shane taking out KO by falling near him. Ugh.
It could have been really good if they’d just kept it simple, instead it was another deification of Shane (who at this point, why isn’t he trying to win belts- HHH has good reasons to not be a full time wrestler yet still be a credible threat, Shane really doesn’t. Also Trips and Cena both took a pretty good humble in service of other people, Shane- not at all).
I loved the use of Drake Wuertz in the HHH match. One I’m just happy to see a NXT OG a Mania roster, but it was perfect storytelling for a match that needed to have a “bad” ref.
It’s interesting to note how much of NXT is shaped by Tag Team wrestling, and how much tag wrestling got shitted on at Mania.
I thought the CW match didn’t work. They had the right idea, but an match that driven by emotion needed time it didn’t get. Same with the women’s BR. It was good, I was overjoyed at the NXT spot, but it felt so rushed and nothing had time to breathe or resonate. You had 7 hours and yet you didn’t use it very well.
Jinder is a terrible wrestler, who in tribute to himself blew a spot (making Rusev pause because he got up to slow) right before winning a belt he shouldn’t have.
A lot of Mania was good, but the ending was so sour in terms of execution and result, and it was lacking so much of what made TakeOver perfect, hard to end the night feeling great, and I’m a very deliberate optimist.
So…you think they had it called pre-main event this way:
Roman walks out.
If the crowd isn’t booing Roman then Roman wins.
If the crowd is booing Roman then Brock tries to shoot murder Roman and wins.
So do we know what Brock’s contract status is?
IC title is in good hands, but the other men’s titles on Raw are a mess. I’m glad the kid got to have a nice moment, but they need to get the tag titles back on two guys and maybe give the uni to someone not named Reigns or Brock.
I actually thought the IC title match was the match of the night with Charlotte/Asuka a close second but hearing the reasons why I might reconsider. Still Miz/Rollins/Balor understand the ballet and triangulation of a triple threat match SO WELL. Best triple threat match I’ve seen in a while.
I think ultimately the biggest issues with the two main events was 1. they were way too slow (which for the Universal was entirely Brock’s fault for not being able to wrestle 3 minutes without being gassed and for the WWE was really, truly baffling and I totally agree about Shinsuke being a parody at this point), and 2. they didn’t follow the story leading up to them at ALL–ESPECIALLY the Universal match. Roman should have just rope-a-doped Brock for 5 minutes and speared him to death when he got winded and purple. Instead Brock beats him up for a grand total of like 5 collective minutes and saunters around mugging and catching his breath for the other 10 (yeah, I know, I can’t believe this match was only 15 minutes either).
Also, I LOVED having a random child get a WrestleMania moment because that’s fucking magical. Although if it was the ref’s kid, that kinda spoils it. But like, I dunno, the idea that some little kid got to be tag champ for a night and will be in the record books as champion forever is kinda beautiful, I think.
Also if they find a way to screw up Bryan vs. Heel Nak, I just don’t even know anymore. That’s a PERFECT pairing if only because the Kinshasa could probably literally put Bryan back into retirement and that’s SUCH a great angle to get Nak some nuclear heel heat.
I thought Cena/Taker the match was great but everything else (including the past several weeks) was a colossal waste of time and the culmination of it really didn’t make a whole lot of sense at all with the so-called “build.”
Also, in terms of “Shake-Ups,” I’ve heard rumors of wrestlers getting “demoted” (if you can really call it that at this point) to NXT and I think that would be the PERFECT spot for KO and Sami, not only to have them run roughshod over NXT but then to break them up and give them the five-star NXT match they never got. Also have to state the blatantly obvious: MIZ TO SMACKDOWN TO FEUD WITH DANIEL BRYAN YESTERDAY PLEASE.
100% disagree on charlotte/asuka. The match was okay but Charlotte has as much anti-charisma as her dad has charisma, and even when she hits a goddamn top rope Spanish fly, I can still barely pay attention. Asuka had a chance at completing one of the greatest once-in-a-lifetime feats in WWE history but instead they turned her into the WWE version of the 07-08 Patriots or the 2015-16 Warriors just to put over the last person in the women’s division who needs it.
AJ/Nak really suffered from the fact that I can’t imagine there’s 8 people who are fans of one guy but not the other. The only way to get past that is to turn up the intensity to a point they 1- didn’t 2- probably couldn’t have pulled out of the crowd that late in the weekend. I think that’s one you might want to open the show with. (there’s so much dramatic tension in a triple threat that you can put it on in a dead spot and it might wake up the crowd). Heel Nak is what was needed to make that happen, so I have some faith for the next time. However, it’s still very true that Nak’s WWE’s career is the Sami match and a lot of stuff that’s fine I guess and I don’t fully understand why.
The best moment of the Dre was Del Rio not being in it.
Couldn’t agree more with your summary of the Nak vs. AJ match and the likelihood of the Backlash match being far superior. We’re all going to look back at this in a month and wonder why they didn’t structure this feud so that Nak turned heel a month earlier and add the edge to the match that this feud needed. Or maybe Nak just isn’t as good of a wrestler anymore. It’s definitely one or the other.
I still can’t decide between Charlotte vs. Asuka and the IC Triple Threat as the match of the night. Those are two of the best Wrestlemania matches of the last decade. Probably lean toward Charlotte vs. Asuka because it definitely looks like it will resonate more historically, but big-time props to both matches.
And I get that the Nicholas thing will be a Wrestlemania Moment that lives on in replays for a long time or whatever, but all I could think of was this just seems like a waste of a good storyline for Braun. Maybe they have a nice payoff in mind, but having Big Show, Mark Henry, Curt Hawkins’ unconscious body, Elias, or even Ellsworth come out all sound like better options to me.
“Or maybe Nak just isn’t as good of a wrestler anymore.”
Kinda leaning toward this, honestly. The Zayn match was largely built around the novelty of his moveset–which has become kinda cookie cutter after seeing all the same moves in every single one of his matches–and him just BRUTALIZING the most sympathetic babyface maybe in WWE history and it forcing Sami to dig down and match that violence which, of course, he couldn’t. Also definitely benefited from a nuclear hot crowd that was out of their minds for Nak.
The other thing I’ve been wondering is whether WWE is just a limiting environment for a guy who relies so much on strong style. Not a lot of guys are willing to eat a lot of Nak’s more impressive offense and WWE definitely has its own in-ring framework that kinda doesn’t seem to vibe with Shinsuke’s style.
Charlotte vs asuka was historic in that the wwe has never before dropped the ball as badly as it did last night, not pulling the trigger on that title change
Subtle moment: Before the Raw Women’s match, the announcer does something they never do for women’s matches: Bill a competitor’s weight. “Weighing in at 272 pounds, Nia Jax!”. Well done, WWE.