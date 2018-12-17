WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/17/18: Vince McMahon Shakes It Up

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In the wake of the carnage of WWE TLC, Mr. McMahon is headed back to Monday Night Raw. How will the WWE Chairman shake up the red brand? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 before Raw.

2. Ding dong, the Constable’s dead! He was the reason everything on Raw was so bad, so now that he’s been removed from power, everything will be exciting and great. Right, folks?

3. Vince McMahon is back to “shake things up,” which hopefully means more than him growling “you’re fired” at Baron Corbin, introducing Lars Sullivan, and announcing a Draft. Moving Becky to Raw and Finn to Smackdown might seem like a fix, but you’re just gonna make Becky worse and Finn better.

4. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Bálor has been announced. Take notes and see how it compares to the five other Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Bálor matches we get between now and the Royal Rumble!

5. “Who will be the first Superstars from Raw to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble?” Technically Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, and everyone else from Raw who was competing in the Mixed Match Challenge, right?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!