WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/30/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Monster Among Men overcame 49 other combatants to win the first-ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match last night at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Who will be next to face the wrath of The Monster Among Men following that historic win? We’ll find out on Raw! (via WWE.com)

Our five point preview:

1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Greatest Royal Rumble before watching Raw, or you won’t be able to know all the characters and what’s happening. Just kidding, but click on the link anyway.

2. We’re done with our week of post-Mania shows, our week of Superstar Shake-Up shows and now our one week of promo for Greatest Royal Rumble. Now it’s time for one week of promo for Backlash!

3. As you may have noticed, UPROXX higher-ups made a decision to downsize and streamline a lot of the site, so we’re still in the process of figuring out what we’re doing going forward. Thank you for reading and hanging out, and I promise I’ll write as many jokes as I can.

4. Everyone retained their championships, so look for Samoa Joe to absolutely light Roman Reigns up via pre-taped video.

5. What’s next for Braun Strowman? I hope he has to defend his Greatest Royal Rumble title in a series of 50-man matches.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show.