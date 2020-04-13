WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Raw After Raw After WrestleMania

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw After WrestleMania (but not like usually) open discussion thread:
Becky Lynch faced one of her most trying challenges yet in Shayna Baszler, but The Man is still Raw Women’s Champion.
Lynch, whose win over The Queen of Spades at WrestleMania pushed her title reign over the year mark, will appear live tonight on Raw. Who will be the next Superstar to step to The Man? Or are Baszler’s sights still locked on Lynch’s title? (via WWE.com)
Need a diversion? Perhaps one from a group of independent contractors who are also somehow essential, amid a global pandemic that’s already started affecting them? Check out “what’s next for Becky Lynch” on tonight’s Raw, as well as, “what’s next for Drew McIntyre, which hopefully isn’t just, I don’t know, The Great Khali coming out 20 minutes after Big Show’s secret WrestleMania main event to challenge for the WWE Championship.
