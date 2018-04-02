WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/2/18

04.02.18 2 Comments

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

On the final Raw before their Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania, Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey will stand face-to-face with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. Will these two teams brawl before The Show of Shows? Also on Raw, Seth Rollins battles Finn Bálor one-on-one, six nights before both challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. This Sunday is the big event: a big Kid Rock concert in New Orleans with some wrestling matches happening around it. We’ll be talking about this party “all summer long,” am I right guys?

2. To quote my friend Mike, “I hope tonight on Raw when John Cena tries to summon the Undertaker, lightning hits the ring, and up from the smoking crater it creates rises… the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy with a large post-it note stuck to it that reads GO AWAY.”

3. Who is Braun Strowman’s partner, and why is the answer Mark Henry’s hand baby?

4. It’s the last Raw before WrestleMania, so this is probably the episode where Ronda Rousey takes her first authority beatdown. Alternately, it’s another episode where Ronda mean-mugs through some basic shit so we don’t notice her having no idea how to do it.

5. Seth vs. Finn in a battle of the body pillows. Who ya got?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, and the next to the last stop not counting NXT or the Mixed Match Challenge or 205 Live before WrestleMania!

