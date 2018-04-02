We Need To Talk About The New WWE Merch Available Only In Japan

Pro wrestling merch is mostly T-shirts. Sure, WWE has partnered with companies to bring us leggings, hats, and gaming chairs, and New Japan has a beauty mask that looks like the mask of a wrestler who spits poison, but wrestling merch tables and websites still overwhelmingly hawk T-shirts.
WWE Japan, however, has partnered with Rakuten to bring fans a variety of unique products. It’s all worth checking out, but I’ll cut to the chase: one of those products is a cover for a body pillow:
Just when there couldn’t be more advertisements popping up on Uproxx, an as disguised as an article.
Except with Uproxx being a primarily North American website (I don’t know, but I’d imagine most of the site’s traffic comes from the USA and Canada), this would be a pretty shitty ad article seeing as the items mentioned can only be purchased in Japan.