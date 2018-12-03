WWE Raw Open Discussion Thred 12/3/18

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

With a permanent General Manager title virtually guaranteed to Baron Corbin following the WWE TLC pay-per-view, the red brand’s so-called “General Manager-Elect” has been asserting his authority even more than usual. Will the Superstars on the “wrong” side of history continue to suffer? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. “You’re either with Baron Corbin, or you’re against him.” So we’re all against him, right? Does Raw need three concurrent evil heel general managers? Four if you count Vince McMahon.

2. Last week’s three-hour “episode” featured a full hour of Baron Corbin content, and it looks like this week we’ll have more of the same. Although I can’t imagine Raw putting on an episode that was exactly like the one before it. That’s crazy talk!

3. Dean Ambrose got inoculated last week, so he’ll be here live. I hope he says the fans stink!

4. Ronda Rousey teams with Natalya against Nia Jax and Tamina. Yes, that’s a tumbleweed rolling across your computer screen.

5. Lucha House Party will probably go 3-on-2 against The Revival again, and The Revival won’t be allowed to have a third partner because that’s not lucha house rules. Sorry!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody. Well, try.