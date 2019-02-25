WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/25/19

WWE Network

WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, former Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw to update the WWE Universe on his battle with leukemia. What will The Big Dog have to say? Also on Raw, don’t miss a special 70th birthday celebration for two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. A wild BIG DOG appeared! Roman Reigns is back with a health update, and hopefully it’s good news.

2. He’s also supposed to be on Good Morning America with “an announcement you can’t miss,” which is hopefully that he’s taking Charlotte Flair’s place in the WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey. I’m kidding, but maybe he’ll show up at Fastlane for real.

3. Also it’s Ric Flair’s 70th Birthday Party! Hope no Irish ladies show up and break your arm, Slick Ric!

4. I’m excited for Gargano, Ciampa, Ricochet, and Black to completely disappear this week and be replaced by Dream, Riddle, Cole, the Street Profits, and Kairi Sane on both brands.

5. Who will be The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection’s first challengers? Is it the Riott Squad? I bet it’s the Riott Squad.

