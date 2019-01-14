WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/14/19

WWE Raw

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As Seth Rollins was moments away from reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship from Dean Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere main event, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley attacked The Kingslayer and drove him through a table. Following that bout’s controversial conclusion, the McMahon family has scheduled an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match for Raw, pitting WWE’s self-proclaimed “Moral Compass” against The Architect and “The All Mighty One.” (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. There’s no Hulk Hogan or John Cena this week, but maybe one of those six NXT people who are “coming soon” will finally arrive.

2. Ronda Rousey’s got a match coming up against Sasha Banks, so of course now they have to be a tag team. BUT CAN THEY CO-EXIST?

3. The Revival “conspiracy” continues. Conspiracy is in quotes in case you consider “WWE doing this to me on purpose” a conspiracy.

4. Who else will declare themselves for the Royal Rumble? Better question, why are there people who aren’t declaring themselves? Like, even Hector Perfecto should be out here announcing himself as part of the Rumble if that’s all you have to do.

5. Ambrose vs. Rollins vs. Lashley is your main event. Enjoyment will vary.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!