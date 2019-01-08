WWE And Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute To Mean Gene Okerlund On Raw

Legendary WWE interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund passed away on Wednesday, and the entire pro wrestling community has spent the week sharing their memories and tributes. WWE aired their tribute to Gene on Monday’s edition of Raw, and put Hulk Hogan at the center of it.
Hogan showed up “in character” and “wide open” — his words — because that’s how Mean Gene would’ve wanted it, then segued into a Gene tribute video. Nobody does videos like this better than WWE, and this was no exception. You have to love a video of Mean Gene highlights that ends with his Hall of Fame induction speech about how he wants us to bury him face down so all his critics can kiss his ass.
Oh look the Racist Self Serving CUNT’s friends are all dead. Seriously, did anyone boo him? We all have dead friends, I don’t want to see this pile of shit on TV ever again.
+1, brother
I can’t stand how he talks about Warrior and Savage like they were bros, when pretty much everyone in the industry says it’s common knowledge that they hated him more than anything.
Hogan on raw makes me happy I cancelled my subscription to the network
I’m more offended at the idea of using Mean Gene’s death to bring Hogan back in gracefully. I get it, but it’s still gross to me
It’s gross to everyone, Vince has no fucking shame.
Dead white guy more important than black people/decency. News at 5.