WWE And Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute To Mean Gene Okerlund On Raw

01.07.19 2 hours ago 7 Comments

WWE Network

Legendary WWE interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund passed away on Wednesday, and the entire pro wrestling community has spent the week sharing their memories and tributes. WWE aired their tribute to Gene on Monday’s edition of Raw, and put Hulk Hogan at the center of it.

Hogan showed up “in character” and “wide open” — his words — because that’s how Mean Gene would’ve wanted it, then segued into a Gene tribute video. Nobody does videos like this better than WWE, and this was no exception. You have to love a video of Mean Gene highlights that ends with his Hall of Fame induction speech about how he wants us to bury him face down so all his critics can kiss his ass.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSHULK HOGANMEAN GENEMean Gene OkerlundWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 12 hours ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP