WWE And Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute To Mean Gene Okerlund On Raw

WWE Network

Legendary WWE interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund passed away on Wednesday, and the entire pro wrestling community has spent the week sharing their memories and tributes. WWE aired their tribute to Gene on Monday’s edition of Raw, and put Hulk Hogan at the center of it.

Hogan showed up “in character” and “wide open” — his words — because that’s how Mean Gene would’ve wanted it, then segued into a Gene tribute video. Nobody does videos like this better than WWE, and this was no exception. You have to love a video of Mean Gene highlights that ends with his Hall of Fame induction speech about how he wants us to bury him face down so all his critics can kiss his ass.