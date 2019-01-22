WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/21/19

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will team with Natalya to take on Sasha Banks & Bayley just six nights before Rousey and Banks’ title clash at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, after winning an intensely competitive Fatal 4-Way Match, Finn Bálor earned the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble event. Can The Extraordinary Man end The Conqueror’s reign? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Boober Lasher is your new Intercontinental Champion, ushering in a new era of hitting you with That Side Chest Pose. He’ll defend against one of the same four guys who competes for the IC title, probably!
2. Ronda Rousey and Natalya face Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Ronda will make Sasha wish she’d never been arbitrarily called out during a promo and challenged to an impromptu fight by a third party to earn a women’s championship match!
3. Will Otis Dozovic stand around and be weird again?
4. It’ll be interesting to see if The Revival does anything, as the response to them wanting to leave is reportedly, “aw c’mon, stay, we’ll do better.”
5. What’s next for Braun Strowman? Flipping dune buggies! We don’t know.
Enjoy the show, everybody!
Finn said in an ESPN interview that this Sunday it will definitely be the man and not the Demon Finn Balor.
LIKE A FEDERAL BUILDING IN OKLAHOMA CITY, THIS EPISODE OF RAW IS BOMBING HARD!!!
Does Vince go to the back after an opening segment like that and wonder why the crowd gets cold or does he just blame the talent?
Did Corey or Cole just say brought “the Big Fight”? Dammit, Roman’s ole catchphrases have penetrated the announce team.
Hearing (relative) intelligence for once at the announce table is a refreshing change of pace.
would Brock hitting an F5 in Tornado Alley be insensitive?
Appropriate.
WWE Takeover: Genesis results:
Dolph Ziggler defeats Braun Strowman by cutting his hair.
Big E defeats special guest Chris Jericho when Xavier Woods blows his horn.
How’s this for inclusion? We’ve got a Lesnar Grapples Balor Title match.
So the report was that Vince didn’t wanna expose Braun to another loss to Brock, but he’ll let Finn potentially pin Braun here in this match tonight?
@Endy_Mion Yeah…
More than likely.
Nah I’m guessing they accidentally run into Brock and then he interferes and beats everyone up.
Finn is an expert on biblical stories because his demonic half was actually there for half of them. This promo is his equivalent to being in the desert for forty days and being tempted by the McMahons.
I just want to see Brock sitting ringside reading Backwoodsman the entire match
you know he just looks at the pictures though.
AEW starts. They start pushing Balor.
What at amazing coincidence.
I’ll believe they’re worried when they push Cesaro. Dude more than deserves a good push.
Screw this. If I’m going to be infuriated by stupidity, it’ll be on my own terms. So I’m going to watch Superman IV for my podcast.
The Quest for Peace continues
Brock better be in a hunting blind at ringside when we get back from commercial
Wearing a pair of camo trunks.
Spoiler – Finn wins with a Sling(shot) blade. Brock tries to interfere but Finn throws a bullet at him.
+1
This script makes it seem like they rehired Freddie Prinze Jr.
David and Goliath should really have teamed up and taken out King Saul, there.
Hold on a minute, Philistines.
@Baron Von Raschke Ha! Hivemind!
You are magnificent, @Daniel Valentin!
Or, like with Uriah, send him to the front of the war to die, i.e. send him to AEW and have Cody make him cough up his spleen.
Uriah over there…cheering on David.
Or taken the wisdom of Solomon and just cut him in half.
HHH: Braun can’t take anymore losses. We should have him beat Brock at the Rumble
Vince: I’ve got a BETTER idea.
Why would Finn and Braun fight? They should just teamup and beat the piss out of Lesnar.
Oh, now you’re just talking sense.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. So a monster, a beast, a demon walk into a ring for a 20 minute promo. Ouch.
You forgot the geriatric.
+1
It makes sense that Finn would believe in Biblical parables, since he’s Irish and named after a mythological figure
and he is a demon!
Kevin Owens, please, come out and headbutt some sense back into Vince! I’ll lend you my legs.
Awww Brock doesn’t like not being the center of attention.
“Vince, you’ve got the story all wrong…”
-Finn continues to do tomorrow’s Best & Worst column
Why isn’t anyone mentioning that Goliath died?
Brock channeling the entire comment thread by walking out of this promo train.
why is this so bad?
Shouldn’t Lesnar start punching people and throwing suplexes?
Vince: I don’t believe in fairy tales, why do you think I haven’t written a an LGBT character yet?
And ignored all those stories about Patterson and the ring boys.
+1
“Same old Monday Night Raw…”
-Finn going ahead and doing tomorrow’s Best & Worst column for us
Braun is going to say something about leprachauns?
Finn wears the red trunks so you can’t see him bleed. Brock wears red so you can’t tell he’s gasping for air.
Same old Raw: Braun doing Braun things. Finn doing extra ordinary things.
“Same old Monday Night Raw”… and with those 5 words, Finn became the most over superstar ever
+1
+1 one of us, one of us
+1
Finn: I beat three other people
Braun: I am three other people! Braaaun!!
“same old monday night RAW”
ok which one of you is Finn
wish I had abs like that.
So who is going to do more flips, Prince Devitt or Prince Phillip?
The “tough guy” Vince act doesn’t work when he makes less sense than a catatonic Linda in a wheelchair.
20+ minute promo train.
ALL NEW WWE RAW!!!
jesus didn’t even notice it’s been 20 minutes already
Finn speaking for us.
Wow we’re 20 minutes into a whole lotta nothing
*Tries to will Kevin Owens’ legs to heal*
You’re in charge! Do something!
No coincidence that right after Braun comes out the thread gets flipped over haha
+1
+1
+1
+1
Pinpoint +1. Well done!
worse than that time roman tried to murder you?
Worse than the time he got dropped in a garbage truck?
VINCE: What the hell are you doing out here?
BRAUN: I’m the valet tonight. Your car keys sir?
It seems they think the best answer to stop writing bad Raw’s is to stop writing.
If Vince is just going to heel it up, why the hell is he even out there? Are we just watching him have a prolonged stroke?
The authority is against Finn.
Just shoot me.
+1
welcome to the best episode of Drunk History yet
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
Where the hell is Finn while these assholes are talking about him?
Looking with not-hidden disgust at a donut.
Probably smiling or doing situps
Vince not knowing the story of David and Goliath makes a lot more sense when you remember that he thinks he beat God in a wrestling match.
Shawn Michaels ate the pin for God, but God still lost the match too.
Just be glad he didn’t try to recreate the story of Jehpthah.
+1
VINCE: This is going to just be like David and Goliath. Only this time, David wins!
ME (VO): I heard it too. Here’s some music. *WALTER’s entrance theme plays*
+1