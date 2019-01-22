WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/21/19

WWE Raw

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will team with Natalya to take on Sasha Banks & Bayley just six nights before Rousey and Banks’ title clash at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, after winning an intensely competitive Fatal 4-Way Match, Finn Bálor earned the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble event. Can The Extraordinary Man end The Conqueror’s reign? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Boober Lasher is your new Intercontinental Champion, ushering in a new era of hitting you with That Side Chest Pose. He’ll defend against one of the same four guys who competes for the IC title, probably!

2. Ronda Rousey and Natalya face Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Ronda will make Sasha wish she’d never been arbitrarily called out during a promo and challenged to an impromptu fight by a third party to earn a women’s championship match!

3. Will Otis Dozovic stand around and be weird again?

4. It’ll be interesting to see if The Revival does anything, as the response to them wanting to leave is reportedly, “aw c’mon, stay, we’ll do better.”

5. What’s next for Braun Strowman? Flipping dune buggies! We don’t know.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!