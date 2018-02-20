WWE Opened Raw With A Moment Of Silence For The Parkland Shooting Victims

#WWE Raw #WWE
02.19.18 3 weeks ago 3 Comments

YouTube

The world is still reeling from the most recent U.S. mass shooting, which took place at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day. Since that tragedy, Parkland has become a lightning rod for the latest gun control debate, which is at its highest fever pitch to date.

The news cycle has been forced to stay on Parkland due to the viral, impassioned speech given by Emma Gonzalez over the weekend, and with a national walkout planned next month, the events in Parkland are on the minds of many.

In fact, just days after the shooting, NXT’s Donovan Dijak took it upon himself to launch a GoFundMe to benefit victims’ families, as a means to support the local community and do what he can.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSPARKLANDWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP