The world is still reeling from the most recent U.S. mass shooting, which took place at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day. Since that tragedy, Parkland has become a lightning rod for the latest gun control debate, which is at its highest fever pitch to date.

The news cycle has been forced to stay on Parkland due to the viral, impassioned speech given by Emma Gonzalez over the weekend, and with a national walkout planned next month, the events in Parkland are on the minds of many.

In fact, just days after the shooting, NXT’s Donovan Dijak took it upon himself to launch a GoFundMe to benefit victims’ families, as a means to support the local community and do what he can.