Donald Trump’s response to the mass shooting that killed 17 teachers and students at the Parkland’s Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School this week has been viewed as lackluster by many — from his initial tweeted thoughts on the tragedy, to addressing it without ever mentioning the word “gun” and his hospital visit where he cheerily posed with victims. The president’s candor has not gone unnoticed by survivors of the massacre, who have been vocal in advocating for gun control in the days that have since passed.
One such remarkable young lady is Emma Gonzalez, a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas senior who stood behind a podium at an anti-gun rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday afternoon to give an emotional and moving speech, telling the crowd: “We will be the last mass shooting.”
At one point during her speech, Gonzalez turned her attention directly to Trump, delivering a fiery condemnation of his association with the NRA:
“If the president wants to come up to me, and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy, and how it should have never have happened, and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m gonna happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association … You wanna know something? It doesn’t matter because I already know: 30 million dollars.”
These are future voters and politicians. For every mass shooting and every response by the GOP(Thoughts and prayers) they are creating more Democrats. If the GOP wants to be relevant 20 years from now they better be paying attention.
So according to her and the commenters here, the following people are to blame for the shooting:
A) The NRA
B) Trump
C) Congress
D) Gun manufacturers
People not chiefly responsible:
The actual shooter
Smart guys. Way to go. And than you wonder why others are inspired to continue to do this crap. Maximum media attention and fame along with no responsibility
They are responsible. After Sandy Hook Connecticut enacted strong gun laws. Gun related crime is down 40%. Australia had a number of mass shootings and did the same. They haven’t had a mass shooting since.
If you believe the lies of the GOP and NRA lets do a simple test I came up with. Meet me anytime anywhere. You bring a rock and I’ll bring my gun. Yes I am a gun owner. We stand 20 yards apart. Someone yells go and we each use our weapon. Guess who ends up dead? HINT: You.
The gun may not have committed the crime but the gun made the crime possible. And it’s the GOP, Trump, gun manufacturers and the NRA making guns easily accessible.
Oh, so the shooter ISN’T facing a lifetime in prison or the death penalty? I think everyone commenting here has faith that our criminal justice system will fry this guy’s ass, so perhaps given that fact, we can turn our attention to the social-political factors that facilitate mass shootings like this. Or in case it escapes your attention, this shit happens in America all the fucking time and almost never happens in the rest of the civilized world. So maybe there’s some other societal and legal factors at play here that are worthy of discussion? If that meets your approval, of course.
Also just FYI staby, Nikolas Cruz honed his shooting skills on the school’s rifle team which was funded by…the NRA. So yeah, the NRA paid to train this monster to shoot. Just something to ponder.
The NRA also paid to train the guy who interrupted the church shooting. It doesn’t seem like a stretch to you to say they “trained” him? What’s next? Is the military to blame next time a guy beats his wife or family? I’m a butcher by trade. If I killed my family and cut them up, was I “trained” to do it? He used what he learned there to kill, dozens more take the same training and don’t
And as for it almost never happens in the rest of the civilized world, what, mass shootings or straight up murder? Because while this is jarring, statistically speaking, the U.S. is one of the safest countries on earth. Could we be safer? Absolutely. But to make it seem like Europe is some murder free zone and we aren’t is silly and you know it. Calm down on the hyperbole. It doesn’t help in this kind of matter
And I’m all for discussion. This isn’t discussion. This is someone using an appeal to emotion and the rest of you assigning motive if someone disagrees. So it doesn’t ” meet my approval” you self righteous ass clown
@Staubachlvr I’m not sure what point your making. Since your all for discussion, what do you recommend doing? Mass shootings are clearly a problem in this country. Take this moment to cease the pointless bickering back and forth on here, and I truly want to know what your solution to this is, because I haven’t seen you offer any solutions mate.
Shampow, you’re wasting your time with staubachlvr. He doesn’t have any suggestions, he’s not interested in hearing yours.
@Staubachlvr, I didn’t SAY the “NRA trained him”, now did I? I said they PAID to train him. Which they did. Please learn how to read. You going to sit there and argue proven fucking facts with me?
As to your argument that “America is one of the safest countries in earth”, you are correct…if you are comparing America to the developing world. AKA “shitholes” in Trump parlance. Since you want to make comparisons, here’s a better one for you to research: how does America’s murder rate compare to our peers in the developed world (Canada, Japan, Australia, countries of Western Europe, etc.)? Still safe, are we?
@ak3647 Look mate, we probably agree on this issue, and it’s a legitimate crisis to be angry at. You bring up decently valid points. However, don’t bypass my comment. I legitimately want to hear his POV because it really doesn’t make sense to me. Seriously @staub why does a high school girl speaking on legitimate issues and pointing them out anger you? This is a serious issue in this country and the A, B, C, and D that you pointed out have a responsibility to address this issue. This girl/community has been through some shit you’ve (more than likely) never been through. She has a right to be fucking livid right now
Shamp’s dedication to getting a reasoned response from staub is admirable, but fruitless. Good on ya for your civility though.
@Al Let’s try to ground the one-upmanship in these comments considering the issue, I’m trying not to sound like I’m standing on a soapbox wearing clown shoes, but this a real serious issue. I honestly don’t see how you can be angry at someone for speaking honestly about real problems in this country after they experienced students and teachers they know get slaughtered. Why does this make you feel so angry at her? I genuinely don’t get it.
@shampow212 – I have absolutely no idea what you mean about one-upmanship re. my comment, or why it sounded remotely “angry” at anyone to you, dude.
This is honestly one of the most repulsive comments I think I’ve ever read on this site. I am ashamed that I actually used to consider you a reasonable conservative voice on Uproxx. A couple days ago I asked you whether you were planning on ever offering any sort of suggestion or solution yourself or if you were just going to continue trolling Uproxx comment sections to hysterically defend the status quo and insult people who are asking for change…I guess I have my answer.
Insulting the intelligence of a survivor on top of insinuating people who want to see gun control reform and / or accountability and transparency from their elected officials are somehow responsible for the continued massacres, really classy. To say nothing of the fact you are squawking about how nobody is holding the shooter (you know, the one in custody facing 17 charges of premeditated murder) responsible while simultaneously saying the media and public are paying too much attention to the shooter.
A) I’m not a conservative. But I like anything not hardcore left is considered conservative
B) at no point do I defend the status quo
C) when did I insult the intelligence of the girl? Saying I think she’s blaming the wrong people is insulting?
There’s a reason that’s a logical fallacy. I feel nothing but sympathy for anyone directly affected by what happened, but at this point, they are the last people we should be listening to for policy change.
And Jesus dude, pot calling kettle black. Literally 90% of the commenters on this topic are insinuating anyone who isn’t for ” common sense gun control” (i.e a complete and total ban) are complicit in the murder of children, and I’m disgusting? Someone the other day legit said they wanted to shoot conservatives in the head, and my comment was the most vile you’ve seen?
I understand having issue with the NRA. I get wanting the government to do something. There’s a difference between saying that, and blaming them directly for what happened. I blame the murdering thug. Wanting everyone to get a fucking grip and tone down their Trump derangement syndrome is far from defending the status quo
Staubachlvrshows his true colors by equating common sense gun control to a “total gun ban.”
You know staby, after Las Vegas, there were calls to ban bump stocks. Not to ban all gun. Not to ban any type of gun. Just bump stocks. Those aren’t even guns, they’re niche after-market accessories that serve no legitmate purpose. You tell me what’s more “common sense” than that. 80% of the public supported banning them. And we couldn’t do it. Why? To answer that question, go back to your post above and go down the list you made, A-D. There’s your answer.
Your trying real hard, but it still comes out as “I gots to have my guns!!!”
We already have gun control that restricts extremely dangerous guns so the 2nd amendment isn’t as absolute as pro gun people like to think it is. Try and buy a bazooka or a fully automatic machine gun. Can’t do it. 2nd amendment won’t help you either.
It is apparent now that there currently guns that are extremely dangerous and wholly unnecessary for anything but killing many people very quickly that are still legal. They have just been legal for so long it’s become acceptable. But why is an AR-15 okay bit other illegal guns not? Cruz killed 17 people in 7 minutes with one gun. It seems logical that it should be illegal to sell or own.
Yeah you can legally own a machine gun and a bazooka. It’s just a matter of lots of money and a clean background. Some things are apparently only ok for the rich
S-o-o proud of you, Emma, and of all the students are Parkland school. I favor gun control, which doesn’t mean abolishing gun possession completely but questioning why ANYONE needs an ARSENAL of military style weapons (i.e, Nikolas Cruz and the Las Vegas shooter). Emma, I’m glad that you and your friends are saying that “prayers and thoughts” are not enough. Action MUST be taken.
Mass shootings happen all the time in muslim countries. We need gun control laws, but this isn’t the only place.
Yeah, countries where there is A WAR GOING ON.
Duke compares America to active war zones, doesn’t see a problem with that. Typical.
Kinda weird Uproxx isn’t linking clips of the kids who want to arm the teachers. It’s almost like there’s an effort to only give one side of the story. But that’s just crazy talk.