WWE Raw Results 4/23/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 23, 2018. The show featured the debut of the Sami and Kevin Show, lots of hype for Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble, and a 10-woman tag team main event. Be sure to check back tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a 10-bell salute and video tribute to the late Bruno Sammartino.

– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came to the ring. Heyman said Roman Reigns won’t stand a chance in a steel cage against Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Reigns came to the ring and promised Lesnar that he will return from Saudi Arabia as the new Universal Champion.

1. Elias defeated Bobby Roode. Elias snapped Roode’s face into the top rope as Roode was re-entering the ring, then rolled him up for the pin.

2. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Ascension. Wyatt pinned Viktor after he and Hardy hit a double-team Twist of Fate.