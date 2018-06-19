WWE Raw Results 6/18/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 18, 2018. The post-Money in the Bank episode featured an Intercontinental Championship title change, as well as a tag team main event and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– Ronda Rousey responded to Alexa Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the Raw Women’s Championship match last night by judo throwing Kurt Angle, punching Alexa a bunch and powerbombing her through a table. Rousey was “suspended” for her actions.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins (c). Ziggler won with a roll-up and a handful of tights to become the new Intercontinental Champion. After the match, Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Rollins.

2. Bobby Roode defeated Curt Hawkins. Roode won with a Glorious DDT.

3. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno with a Kiss of Deletion. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel made fun of Hardy and Wyatt (pictured).