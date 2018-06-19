WWE Raw Results 6/18/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 18, 2018. The post-Money in the Bank episode featured an Intercontinental Championship title change, as well as a tag team main event and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Ronda Rousey responded to Alexa Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the Raw Women’s Championship match last night by judo throwing Kurt Angle, punching Alexa a bunch and powerbombing her through a table. Rousey was “suspended” for her actions.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins (c). Ziggler won with a roll-up and a handful of tights to become the new Intercontinental Champion. After the match, Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked Rollins.
2. Bobby Roode defeated Curt Hawkins. Roode won with a Glorious DDT.
3. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno with a Kiss of Deletion. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel made fun of Hardy and Wyatt (pictured).
Ziggler beating Rollins for the title is just….. terrible. just…. why? I don’t even usually complain about WWE that much and I enjoy it for the most part, but that was just so ugh I have to. even if Rollins went on to win the universal title, why would they not just give it to Elias, or McIntyre, or literally anyone else who could need it but ziggler. No one gives a shit about him anymore, the only reason anyone would is because he’s with McIntyre. Why make him a 5 or 6 time IC champ when they could’ve made that be such a big moment for someone who needs it or hasn’t held it. Truly baffling.
Speculation:
Rollins is dinged up and taking time off so they had him drop the title to a scrub in a scrub match to not disappoint with someone good. Then they can have a crowd favorite trounce Ziggy for the belt.
Wouldn’t be surprised if he walked out next week and left it in the ring.