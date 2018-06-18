Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank: WWE booked the historic first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, spent a month congratulating themselves for their historic first, then booked a guy (James Ellsworth) to win it. It was received so badly they had to re-do it on Smackdown and edit the finishes together to make it look better in video packages. I hope they don’t do anything ridiculous like that THIS year!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Money In The Bank 2018, originally aired on June 17.
“That’s 16 of the last 18 months of WWE programming that Bliss has either been Smackdown or Raw Women’s Champion, and she’s such an omnipresent focal point that now she’s winning singles matches for the title she’s not even.”
That’s some Hulk Hogan in WCW shit right there.
I agree, but it does get WWE out of the corner they painted themselves into with Nia vs. Ronda. If Nia beats Ronda, it makes Ronda look not as dominant. If Ronda wins the title in her 2nd match, where do they go from there? Alexa’s cash-in set up two decent feuds and gets the title off Nia.
Give the briefcase to Natalya and run the same finish. I don’t like her, quite frankly I think Natalya sucks but at least it would have coincided with the story they had been telling for the last couple of weeks.
Natalya wouldn’t even have needed a briefcase to interfere in the match. They could have had her be Ronda’s “cornerman” and then through incompetence or jealousy after losing the ladder match, both are believable with Natty, interfered and gotten Ronda or Nia disqualified.
I went into the night thinking that Nattie was the worst option to win because I was cringing at the story I was sure they were telling, and my prediction in the post was LOLAlexaWins, but in retrospect another accolade for Alexa, especially in a match where she barely even participated, was definitely the worst choice.
@RKN25 Yeah it makes Alexa look like an opportunistic heel, which I would appreciate more like I do with most of her character work if she didn’t just beat the shit out of two of the “baddest women on the planet” with her tiny ass briefcase and get a title back that she’s had for 16/18 months. Alexa usually spins gold out of WWE storylines, but it is like they are trying to make me dislike her.
@Endy_Mion Yeah it’s definitely to Alexa’s credit that she’s been able to spin at least some entertainment out of her run of “dominance” with her mic work.
One thing that bothered me was that, she was definitely playing the opportunistic heel card during the ladder match, but it never felt like commentary really sold that. She’d just vanish for minutes at a time and then all of a sudden be pushing someone off a ladder (or in the case of that last spot, forgetting to push someone off a ladder). In a multi-person match, you need commentary to help sell the important storylines, and it feels like they dropped the ball on what ended up being a key storyline of the match.
Saw someone point out Alexa has been in every PPV title match since the Smackdown women’s title was introduced, and she wasn’t even billed for this one. Is… is she even a draw, or as much as one can be in this Network/Fox age, any more? Feels like people got tired of the “makes faces” bit a while back and now she’s just there.
IDK but she sure received a lot of cheers – more than most of the other women.
Before I read this, I need to get this joke out
I GUESS NOONE IS READY FOR ASUKA, NOT EVEN ASUKA.
Now that would’ve got you more +1’s last night
Definitely a retroactive +1
I know, I know, I mean the “slam a shin into a table” line was comedy gold but my god, this…..this was perfect, I’m great at thinking up jokes 9 hours after the show is off the air.
Asuka’s loss felt like a throwback to the bad old days when all wrestlers were mystical “Orientals”–foreign, exotic, mysterious people who believed in spirits and ghosts and whatever.
Seriously, why on earth would any young Japanese woman today look at her own robe and mask and stand there literally dumbfounded for 30 seconds? If an American wrestler even cared about that during a championship match, it would just be to attack the mystery person for stealing their clothes. But no, Asuka acted like it was the spirit of her long-dead grandfather, returned to this realm and wearing her mask and robe to show his shame.
Ugh. So, SO bad.
oops… meant “all Asian wrestlers”
@Ghost of Curt Hennig , I honestly while watching it, thought my lack of knowledge of her culture is why I didn’t understand her reaction. I thought maybe it was this huge offensive thing for Ellsworth to be wearing her mask or something but nope, just bad writing.
I had this 30 seconds time in which my mind just understood everything. Asuka is part of a strange Japanese masked cult that uses masks and wants to dominate the world of professional wrestling, and that was the cult leader coming to her becuse she was disappointed by her recent failures. And it was Io Shirai.
Then Ellsworth happened.
And the world was a sadder place.
That Miz face was priceless. Nakamura did a lot of great facial emoting during his match with Styles, Johnny Gargano always does a way too perfect concussion face, but Miz looked like something seriously died inside. Like he was worried poor Monro Sky would grow up without him after Braun ladder-murdered him.
“He should just show up on Raw tonight saying, “I want Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules”
Strowman can do that anyway, though. I mean, who else is in line for the #1 contender spot on Raw after Roman’s failed so many times? (Yeah it’s probably Roman again. But still). Out of all the possible winners, Braun was the guy you could least make a case for since he’s already main eventing Raw as is. It’d be like if Reigns won it last night. Completely unnecessary. I’m still a huge Braun fan, but I think they could’ve done better with literally any of the 7 other guys
I totally agree that Braun is the last guy who needs a briefcase, but Brock is kind of unique in the regard that his ass is never on TV so none of the other guys could cash in on him after a match when he’s vulnerable. Joe and Braun are the only two I think who have been booked as tough enough (maybe Rusev) to call out Lesner with the case and summon him from his compound, instead of winning opportunistically. If Braun hadn’t won the ladder match and tried to call out Brock, Heyman would have jumped down his throat about how he couln’t even beat *blank* so what business does he have calling out his client? Like with Ronda/Nia, WWE kind of painted themselves into a corner with making Brock and Braun unbeatable monsters and trying to negotiate a title transfer when one of them only shows up five times a year.
I agree 100%. Braun didnt need it in the slightest
Hot take: Braun is not going to cash in on Brock. (I don’t mean “cash in unsuccessfully”)
My take on this though is WWE knows they’ve got something great on their hands, they know he’s probably going into the hall of fame, so they’re padding his stats. Did he really need to win the tag titles only to vacate them the next night? Nope. Will his hall of fame speech mention that part, nope. He’ll just be former tag champ, former Mr. Money in the Bank, winner of the greatest royal rumble, former European, Intercontinental, Hardcore, and 13 time Heavyweight Champion of the World, Braun Strowman!
They need to either have Tye Dillinger compete in a LMS match or referee one. It’s literally staring Vince in the face.
Your comment about Braun not cashing in and allowing the briefcase to expire to protect himself doesn’t make any sense. Whether he cashes in or not there won’t be another briefcase holder until next year’s MITB.
oh yeah. That’s a valid point. Missed that one.
In any event I still think you are cool
After a few weeks of watching Bryant-lite in the shape of Johnny Gargano do a pretty bad job of being angry (great wrestler who had a great match, but he just can’t register credible anger for shit to me) it was great to see Bryan be so convincingly upset and intense, yet also not take it over the top. Cass did what he was supposed to do, and it worked, but I’m not sure what you use him for after this. He can’t get heat just by holding up his hand forever.
I like Roman, but I’m not spending any of my life watching Jinder Mahal wrestle/Vince book/hearing WWE fans react to both- so I hit mute and spent most of that match getting dinner ready, only to glance at the screen and see that Jinder was still beating down Roman because an out of touch old man thinks that will build sympathy. I wasn’t even watching and that shit felt like it went on forever. Jesus.
The mens MITB felt a little luke warm to me. Where was the needless ladder construct? For a match type that’s all about spots, this felt slightly lacking in them. I fully support getting the belt off Lesnar, in part because if it’s on Braun then maybe he can be in more singles fueds, because while he’s amazing- he becomes the focus of any multi-man match he’s in (because he should) and I’d like to see more people do other stuff.
The Asuka match highlights the worst aspect of Vince’s booking- his ideas about how people react to things. Be it surprise, shame, etc- it comes from this place of incredible ego and insecurity and that gets cast onto the wrestlers and makes them look like idiots.
Prior to the women’s MITB match I always though of Naomi as somebody who was really athletic, but had never really impressed me with her actual wrestling. I am now impressed by her actual wrestling. (I am way more impressed with Ember’s though, and that’s no shade on Naomi, I thought Ember stole the show).
Bobby Lashley fucking sucks. A gross looking cartoon of a person who doesn’t even look that strong (relative to other strong wrestlers) in his power spots. If you need a strong guy with negative personality, you’ve got Apollo Crews. If you need a boring cartoon wrestler, you’ve got EC3. Do anything other than this.
Last Man Standing matches are a crime against wrestling. Whoever thinks that counting to 10 is a good way to build dramatic tension is wrong and should go to idea jail. It was a fine match for what it had to be, but the thing it had to be was a very bad thing.
I think a lot of the cynicism about the Women’s Revolution is pretty misguided, but it’s hard to have anything other than a cynical take on the idea that Nia was a face long enough to do a whole body positivity thing at Mania, a heel to get Rhonda over (when it probably wasn’t necessary) and two months later we’re back to square one? It feels like the women’s booking is desperately in search of moments and too lazy or impatient to let them happen organically.
Why is Seth Rollins selling a leg that Elias isn’t going to target and that he’s going to use to run up for a snap superplex in a minute anyway? Also, word to the fucking announce team- Elias has used that dope ass elbow drop as a finisher before- so what the fuck are you even talking about it. (holy fuck Coach was bad, Percy Watson should be so happy he’ll never be the worst guy WWE has in the booth).
I agree with you about Gargano and Bryan. Same thing when they mention their family, Johnny comes off as a Shane McMahon psycho whenever anybody mentions his kids
Sorry, got cut off. Anyway, Bryan loves his family, but he’d never be all “How dare my wife, a wrestler, get put in a situation where she might be in danger!” Like Gargano was with Candace. Anyway, you’re right about Bryan being able to sell emotions and match stuff better. Gargano is great in the ring, but righteous anger and concussions are the only things he can pull off.
I’m hopeful that they have a worthwhile plan for Braun making proper use of the briefcase, and not doing some cheap cash-in. I agree with everyone that Braun certainly didn’t need the win here, though, and still am surprised it wasn’t Miz. That felt like a lay-up to me.
I really hope WWE starts paying attention to the support Becky has, because I do worry that it’s not evergreen and we’re a few more fake-outs away from those reactions dwindling. She’s a phenomenal babyface, but at a certain point it gets hard to cheer for someone who never wins. I’m not expecting her to main event Wrestlemania or something, but now that Ellsworth is back at least let her be the one to take the title off Carmella and give her something of a pay-off.
She already had a payoff on Carmellsworth, she beat them both clean months after the fact. Becky’s entire role is to be the last person deprived of MITB (it’s happened in all three matches now), win feuds that end up not progressing her at all and make up running gags backstage.
Soon Tamina will be pinning her with one arm after 3 Snuka Splashes.
The thing about Becky’s support is that it’s also why she doesn’t need to win anything. She stays over on her own, so they don’t ever spend any effort on it. I don’t think WWE are ignoring it at all.
The bad part is that since we’re not really getting non-title fueds for the women, somebody like Becky, for whom maybe it makes sense to hold off on giving a belt, looks even more aimless since nothing she does gets to matter.
Honestly, the only thing I can see them doing that would make some kind of sense with Braun winning the briefcase is this:
In advance of Extreme Rules, he cashes in. But Brock no-shows it (to play on the part-timer/UFC thing they were doing with Reigns before Mania). Since he no shows, WWE considers it a forfeit and awards Braun the title. So Braun is Universal champ and gets to say how Brock is ducking him and knows he can’t beat him, then spends the month of July calling out Brock. Ultimately, Brock answers the challenge, which results in Hosspocalypse at SummerSlam for the undisputed title (and hopefully, the end of Brock in WWE).
I dunno, but this whole obnoxious heel champion schtick Carmella has going on is growing on me.
Has a face ever won the briefcase? It’s an inherently heelish gimmick. And no, Braun is not a true face. He’s a tweener that the fans love, and his complete lack of friendships or concern for others probably makes him more a heel than a face. (Chaotic neutral, I’d say.) Even when he was doing the Nicholas bit, it wasn’t because he’s a nice guy who loves kids, it’s because he didn’t give a shit about the tag division and wanted to show his contempt for The Bar.
Yes, Brandon mentioned them, notably John Cena and RVD.
Oh sorry, I didn’t realize that’s what he meant by that. I wasn’t watching wrestling whenever it was that those guys won MitB.
I think Braun’s a face by any reasonably interpretation of the word. I mean you’ve just described Stone Cold, arguably WWE’s biggest face ever.
That finish in the Asuka match was only one of the huge problems with it. The thing that killed it for me, long before that, was – why is Asuka fighting from underneath against Carmella? This is the Goldberg-Plus of the Women’s Division versus someone who doesn’t understand the moonwalk and who is as shocked as the rest of us that she was even able to beat Charlotte. This match could have accomplished the same thing with Ellsworth showing up after Asuka dominated for 4 minutes and was about to win anyway.
im pretty sure Bryan was a face when he won the case too, but he cashed in on mark henry. with brock being the champ now it would have been ideal to have another face mitb winner
Naomi really is athletic as hell. Naomi is not really good at wrestling though.