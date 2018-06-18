WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank: WWE booked the historic first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, spent a month congratulating themselves for their historic first, then booked a guy (James Ellsworth) to win it. It was received so badly they had to re-do it on Smackdown and edit the finishes together to make it look better in video packages. I hope they don’t do anything ridiculous like that THIS year!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Money In The Bank 2018, originally aired on June 17.