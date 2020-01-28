WWE Raw Results 1/27/20

– The show opened with Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He said he felt like handing out Claymores, issuing an open challenge that was answered by both members of The O.C.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 27, 2020. The show featured Edge’s return to Raw, as well as matches for the Raw Tag Team and United States Championships. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

1. Handicap Mach: Drew McIntyre defeated The O.C. McIntyre nailed Claymore Kicks on both members of The O.C. and pinned them at the same time. After the match, Brock Lesnar attacked McIntyre and hit him with an F-5.

2. Rey Mysterio defeated MVP. Mysterio hit a 619 to MVP’s back, then hit a springboard frog splash to the back to win the match.

3. Aleister Black defeated Kenneth Johnson with Black Mass. After the match, Black sat down in the ring and said that he was no longer waiting for people to pick fights with him, he’s going to start picking fights.

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (c) defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Before the match, Joe and Owens tricked Rollins to revealing the location of AOP, allowing the Viking Raiders to attack them in Seth’s dressing room. Joe was injured during a dive in the match and was taken to the back. Owens was left at a 2-on-1 disadvantage and hit a Stunner on Rollins, but lost to a roll-up from Murphy.

5. United States Championship Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade (c) by disqualification when Zelina Vega attacked Carrillo. After the match, an enraged Carrillo gave Andrade a Hammerlock DDT on the exposed concrete floor.

6. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka by disqualification when Kairi Sane dropped an elbow on Flair.

7. 24/7 Championship Match: Mojo Rawley (c) squashed No Way Jose. Rawley now has former NXT wrestler Riddick Moss as his “offensive lineman,” to help keep him safe from 24/7 Championship challengers. After the match, R-Truth snuck into the ring dressed like a conga line hamburger and rolled up Mojo to win the championship. After a brief distraction from Ross, Mojo attacked Truth back and pinned him to re-win the championship.