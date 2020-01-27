While the winner of WWE‘s 2020 women’s Royal Rumble was a mainstay in her division’s top title pictures, the winner of the men’s Rumble match was someone who has never held the WWE or Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre. After entering at #16, the former NXT, Intercontinental, and Raw Tag Team Champion eliminated some big names on his way to victory.

The men’s Royal Rumble match began with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entering first and looking like he could go all the way. With rarely ever more than two people in the ring at a time, Lesnar eliminated thirteen consecutive competitors, from old rivals Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston to his friend Shelton Benjamin to a returning MVP. After Lesnar sent two of WWE’s biggest men, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee, over the top rope at the same time, it was the team of Ricochet and McIntyre who took him out of the game. Ricochet low-blowed Lesnar and McIntyre followed up with a Claymore Kick for the elimination.