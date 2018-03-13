WWE Raw Results 3/12/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free Raw results for March 12, 2018. The show featured John Cena issuing a challenge to the Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar not being there as advertised.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Kurt Angle, who announced Brock Lesnar won’t make it to Raw. Roman Reigns entered and said that Lesnar doesn’t respect anyone and that if anyone else kept skipping work, they’d lose their job. Reigns said Vince McMahon was the problem because he protects Lesnar, and went to confront the WWE CEO. Reigns went to the back and got in McMahon’s face.

After the first break McMahon spoke to Renee Young and said that while he has no intention of disrespecting Roman, he has to remember to know your role and shut your mouth. He promised that Lesnar will be on Raw next week, and gave Reigns a temporary suspension for confronting him in the control room.

1. Sasha Banks defeated Sonya Deville. Banks won by submission with the Bank Statement. Absolution ganged up on Banks after Bayley had left ringside.

– Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor were MizTV guests, and despite Miz’s best efforts to turn them against one another, neither guy fell for it. They did eventually start jawing to set up a match, but instead just took out Miz. Rollins then laid out Bálor.

– The Bar and The Miztourage never started. The two teams started brawling before The Revival showed up and targeted Cesaro and Shamus. Gallows and Anderson followed them, and soon after, Titus Worldwide and Rhyno and Heath Slater came out to join the brawl.