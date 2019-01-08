WWE Raw Results 1/7/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 7, 2019. The show was headlined by a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as a tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, appearances from Hulk Hogan and John Cena, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley brawling backstage in the gorilla position.

– That led to a promo from John Cena, who was interrupted and challenged by Drew McIntyre. Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley showed up and demanded someone do something about Seth Rollins, which led to a brawl involving Cena, Rollins, Finn Bálor, Lashley, McIntyre, and Dean Ambrose. A match appeared!

1. Finn Bálor, John Cena, and Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Dean Ambrose. Rollins countered Dirty Deeds with a stomp to pin Ambrose. After the match, Rollins stormed backstage and demanded an Intercontinental Championship match against Ambrose for later tonight. Triple H agreed, making it falls count anywhere.

– Hulk Hogan showed up and did his thing. You can watch the tribute to Mean Gene here.

2. Lumberjack Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (c) defeated The Revival. Gable won when Roode reversed a small package from Scott Dawson, and the referee counted three even though Dawson’s foot was hooked on the bottom rope. More conspiracy intrigue!

3. Baron Corbin defeated Elias. This started with Corbin interrupting an Elias song, as per usual. Corbin won with End of Days.